The biggest barrier to hiring the “strong, proven, results-oriented” chancellor for the Virginia Community College System that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) says he wants, according to the July 1 Metro article “ Youngkin effort on chancellor hunt criticized ,” is precisely his own behavior.

I was an executive search consultant to colleges and universities for many years, and I know from experience that strong and proven college leaders will avoid jobs where political interference is certain. I don’t know why Russell Kavalhuna accepted and then withdrew his acceptance of the chancellorship (something I never saw happen in my career), but the fact that he decided to do so after meeting with Mr. Youngkin is suspicious, to say the least.