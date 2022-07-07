Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The July 2 front-page article “A case that could reshape elections” described the alarm of “voting rights advocates” at a Republican case headed to the Supreme Court that could give state legislatures total control, not just of election proceedings but also of election results in defiance of their courts and voters.

This act of jurisprudential sedition is meant to accomplish a quasi-legal coup where then-President Donald Trump and his Republican allies failed on Jan. 6, 2021.

Having grown up in a country theoretically committed to democracy, we readers thought we were all “voting rights advocates.” Alarm at attempts to overthrow government by and for the people is not the province of specialized advocates, activists and lawyers.

By the same token, The Post needs a name for those Republicans engaged in dismantling our representative form of government, especially the ones on our highest court. Simply call them “democracy opponents.”

Advertisement

Brendan Martin, Falls Church

Regarding the July 2 front-page article “A case that could reshape elections”:

Concern about an election case accepted by the Supreme Court is more than warranted. When it comes to elections, it’s troubling that a potential Supreme Court ruling could give “state lawmakers free rein to change rules to favor their own party.” What could go wrong?

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade likely augurs ever more radical judicial decisions. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s position on the court has become untenable.

Chief Justice Roberts has always tried to keep the court above the fray of partisan politics, but with these five staunch conservatives to his right, that’s no longer possible.

A resignation would be a dramatic shake-up and could allow President Biden to appoint someone younger and more liberal than Chief Justice Roberts.

Advertisement

Above all else, his resignation would be a sorely needed reminder that it’s still possible for prominent voices on the national stage to put principles over politics.

Alex Rounds and Taylor Dibbert, Takoma Park

The July 2 front-page article “A case that could reshape elections” quoted the pertinent constitutional clause: “Times, Places and Manners of holding elections for Senators and Representatives shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislatures thereof.”

It astounds me that no one ever mentions that the only citizens voting in those days were property-owning White men. It is really a stretch to think problems such as those caused by gerrymandering would ever have occurred to the drafters of the Constitution. On the surface, they appeared to have been dealing with the mechanics of elections.

Advertisement

As in many other sections of the Constitution, the Founding Fathers were dealing intelligently and wisely with issues as they could see and foresee them. Now, we take their words and try to apply them to a world that has changed almost beyond recognition.

We need a new Constitution, but the chance of one being passed by three-fourths of the states in this divided country is less than zero.

Sandra Flaherty, Catonsville

GiftOutline Gift Article