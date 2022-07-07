Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the end, Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has done what U.S. Republicans have by and large failed to do: break with a charismatic and toxic leader. Boris Johnson, the disgraced prime minister, is guilty of nothing as egregious as the Jan. 6 insurrection. But in his cult of personality and dishonesty, he was Trump-lite: blond instead of orange, comic instead of caustic, cultured instead of crude; yet also deceitful, narcissistic, inconsistent, undisciplined, unethical, unserious, and indifferent to the institutions and norms that sustain democracy.

Sajid Javid, one of the Conservative cabinet ministers whose resignation precipitated his party’s revolt against Johnson this week, told Parliament on Wednesday that “treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible.” To remain loyal to a lying leader is to tarnish one’s own character, Javid was saying; there is only so much feigning and dissembling that a decent person can stomach. The fact that around 50 Conservatives resigned from Johnson’s government over the next 24 hours says something reassuring about Britain’s political culture.

For Americans, the question is why their system — explicitly designed to check and balance power — cannot match this catharsis. For Britain, the challenge is different. Johnson was brought down by a series of scandals, including partying during the covid lockdown that broke his own pandemic rules and lying about what he knew of the sexual misconduct of one of his appointees. But his true offense was more profound. He eroded the presumption that British leaders should deal seriously with the nation’s business. He promised an alternative reality in which hard choices could be evaded.

Over lunch at the House of Lords this week, an insider reminisced with me about the probity and talent of past U.K. political leaders. Gordon Brown, the last Labour prime minister, could survey the world economy off the cuff and without notes; he was in politics because he genuinely wanted to help poor people. George Osborne, a recent and gifted Conservative finance minister, invited the best and brightest on his staff to debate questions in front of him so that he grasped all sides of big issues. But under Johnson, this culture has changed. Talented, fact-oriented and independent thinkers have been chased away. Only loyalists have been tolerated.

The transformation began in 2016 with the Brexit referendum. Johnson had no principled view on Britain’s place in Europe. Famously, he drafted two newspaper columns, one arguing for Britain to remain in the European Union, the other in favor of leaving. He went with the pro-leave version not because of the merits of the case but because it gave him a better shot at becoming prime minister. To topple the sitting prime minister, David Cameron, Johnson had to oppose him on the question of Europe and defeat him.

Having come out for the leave side, Johnson campaigned for his confected conviction with even less integrity. He claimed, among other things, that Britain was paying 350 million pounds per week to the E.U. bureaucracy, starving the National Health Service of money. When fact-checkers (including an organization I was part of) pointed out that this was wildly wrong, Johnson toured the country in a bus with the false claim emblazoned on its side. He campaigned against not just Europe but honesty.

When the referendum went in Johnson’s favor, he became Cameron’s presumptive successor. But in a fit of startling candor, Johnson’s friend and campaign manager, Michael Gove, denounced him as incapable of leadership, killing off his candidacy. By way of consolation, Johnson took the job of foreign minister, notwithstanding the fact that he had once likened Hillary Clinton to a “sadistic nurse” and had written verse about Turkey’s leader engaging in bestiality. He used his new position to travel the world. Visiting a Buddhist shrine in Myanmar, he recited a disrespectful colonial poem until a mortified ambassador stopped him.

Advertisement

Johnson’s appetite for schoolboy japes signaled no dimming of ambition. Over the next three years, as Prime Minister Theresa May did her best to negotiate a sensible Brexit, Johnson and his allies sniped from the sidelines, claiming that Britain had the leverage to secure whatever deal it wanted from the 27 other countries of the union. This claim was another Johnsonian falsehood, but his populism blocked May’s pragmatic deals from getting through Parliament. In 2019, May was forced out, and Johnson got the job he coveted.

What has he done with it? Britain has left Europe. But, determined as ever to deny the existence of trade-offs, Johnson has threatened to undo bits of the agreement regarding the status of Northern Ireland. The government has also talked a good game about “leveling up” Britain’s poorer regions. But progress has been negligible. Meanwhile the British economy is reeling. Inflation is 9.1 percent and rising — higher even than in the United States and Europe. The trade deficit is large, the government budget bleeds red ink and productivity growth is in the doldrums.

Post-Brexit and post-Boris, Britain needs a serious leader. With luck, the party that turned on its unserious chief has at last understood that.

GiftOutline Gift Article