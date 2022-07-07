Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New revelations are intensifying concerns about TikTok, the world’s fastest growing social media app. Critics have long worried that its proliferation exposes millions of Americans to the abuse of their data by the government of China, where its parent company, ByteDance, is based. But because TikTok refuses to fully acknowledge — much less properly address — these concerns, Congress and the U.S. government must take steps to mitigate the risks.

Recent bombshell reporting by Buzzfeed News, based in part on leaked documents about 80 internal corporate meetings, shows that critics’ concerns about the vulnerability of TikTok user data are shared inside TikTok itself. “Everything is seen in China,” said a member of TikTok’s Trust and Safety department in a September 2021 meeting, Buzzfeed reported. This seems to contradict TikTok executives’ previous testimony claiming that Chinese employees’ access to U.S. user data is strictly controlled.

Still, TikTok executives continue to call for Americans to trust them. The company simultaneously insists that the concerns are baseless and that it is already addressing them.

“We are trying to be one of the most trusted apps,” TikTok Vice President Michael Beckerman said this week on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” “We have never shared information with the Chinese government, nor would we.”

Beckerman sidestepped the obvious point that the authorities in Beijing do not need to ask permission. (China’s own national security laws allow the government to take any data it pleases from any Chinese tech company.) Beckerman said the data collected on TikTok “is not of national security importance,” and the app is “just for entertainment,” not politics.

To be sure, the vast majority of content on TikTok is benign, but that misses the point. The Chinese government collects data on people all over the world, often using its various tech companies as proxies. That data feeds China’s efforts to outpace the United States in critical fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, while helping Beijing to perfect the tools it uses to exert social control domestically and around the world.

In a June 30 letter to U.S. lawmakers, TikTok admitted that Chinese engineers and executives are integral to the development and functioning of the app, but insisted that U.S. user data is safe — or at least soon will be. TikTok now stores all U.S. data on Oracle cloud servers inside the United States and is working with Oracle on “new, advanced data security controls that we hope to finalize in the near future,” the letter states.

These steps are meant to assuage the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States , the company said, which has been examining the security concerns around TikTok. The Trump administration tried to ban TikTok in 2020, but that was blocked by U.S. courts. U.S. national security agencies and military services have banned TikTok from government-owned devices, citing it as a security threat.

In June 2021, the Biden administration revoked President Donald Trump’s executive order banning TikTok but directed the Commerce Department to evaluate the risk of apps tied to foreign adversaries. A year later, there’s still no clarity on how the administration will address the risks built into TikTok and other Chinese apps such as WeChat.

Lawmakers are running out of patience. On Tuesday, Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the chair and vice chair of the Senate Select Intelligence Committee, requested that the Federal Trade Commission open an investigation into TikTok, alleging the company has “misrepresented its corporate governance practices” by obfuscating its ties to another ByteDance subsidiary in China, which is part-owned by a Chinese state-owned enterprise. They also don’t buy TikTok’s claim that moving the data to U.S.-based cloud servers ensures its safety.

“Since TikTok will ultimately control all access to the cloud-hosted systems, the risk of access to that data by PRC-based engineers (or [Chinese Communist Party] security services) remains significant in light of the corporate governance irregularities revealed by Buzzfeed news,” they wrote.

“These invasive and pervasive technologies are increasingly central to the future of freedom globally — and free societies therefore need to raise their game in the setting of stronger norms and rules,” Christopher Walker, vice president at the National Endowment for Democracy, told me.

Congress is also dropping the ball by failing to pass legislation that would protect Americans’ privacy and data from all tech companies, including U.S. platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. But TikTok and other Chinese apps present a unique challenge.

Unlike American tech firms, they ultimately answer to a government that has no checks on its power and no privacy or surveillance standards at all. TikTok is not going anywhere and neither is the threat. One thing is clear: it can’t be trusted to oversee itself.

