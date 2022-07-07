Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. assigned himself the opinion in West Virginia v. EPA, he knew he would be writing one for the ages. That’s because his opinion and the five other votes behind it will hem in the inexorable growth of the federal bureaucracy for at least a decade or two. Citizens and businesses can rest easy knowing that lightning bolts not telegraphed by congressional debate and action will no longer be headed their way. Landowners and small businesses will not live or die based on whims of bureaucrats empowered by presidents of left or right.

I wrote recently that the West Virginia decision defines a hugely significant Supreme Court term, and a week of scholarly conversation confirms that. Most eyes were on the cases involving abortion, guns and religion, which is understandable in these fiercely divided times. But Roberts kept for himself the opinion that would cabin the powers of the executive branch and force Congress to do its job instead of leaving the big decisions up to unnamed and unelected individuals in federal agencies.

Advertisement

The first administrative agency is believed by some to be the Department of Foreign Affairs, established in July 1789, which we now call the State Department. The first “independent” agency — the now-defunct Interstate Commerce Commission — was created almost a century later, in 1887. Whether under the control of the president or “independent” of the White House, the power and number of these agencies has grown. Their exact number is debatable: the Justice Department counts “78 independent executive agencies and 174 components of the executive departments as units that comply with the Freedom of Information Act requirements imposed on every federal agency.”

However it is measured, the federal bureaucracy is enormous. Now, imagine if each of these “units” of government authority tried to regulate on any subject within the most extreme reach of its most elaborately imagined jurisdiction. What if the Environmental Protection Agency decided, for example, that car emissions are a problem (and they are) so that rather than regulate tailpipe emissions (which it has, often), it would instead limit the size of, say, garages on all newly constructed home? Or placed limits on the number of cars any family unit could own? Is either notion a proper use of federal power?

The EPA has always regulated the pollutants in our air, ever since President Richard M. Nixon signed the Clean Air Act into law in 1970. But that agency’s authority morphed in recent years into a wholly new set of claimed powers. “Things changed in October 2015,” the chief justice wrote as he recounted the effort by President Barack Obama’s EPA to find some reed — no matter how thin — on which to hang its vast proposal to regulate emissions at coal-fired power plants in an effort to do something about climate change. The EPA was seeking, Roberts continued, to impose “a sector-wide shift in electricity production from coal to natural gas and renewables.”

Advertisement

“The point, after all,” continued Roberts “was to compel the transfer of power generating capacity from existing sources to wind and solar.” And that was where the federal agency had gone too far. (The chief justice’s opinion also recounts how, in the absence of congressional action, the EPA darted back and forth over the past decade: President Donald Trump’s EPA revoked Obama’s EPA’s plans. President Biden’s EPA changed direction again, requesting the federal courts to stop reviewing Trump-era revocations of Obama-era rules until Biden-era bureaucrats could amend and extend the rules once more.)

Yet, through all the years between 2009 to 2021, a deadlocked Congress did nothing to provide guidance on the much-debated question of what the EPA ought to do about climate change. Even the most ardent of climate alarmists should admit that the prospect of government agencies inventing missions for themselves and the enforcement powers to go along — and then imposing penalties on those who don’t agree or submit — is a very poor template for self-government. Environmentalists might wish for a carve-out for their crisis; they might not wish to see that practice replicate itself to solve other problems.

And one agency loosed of its legislative bindings means all agencies enjoy the same freedom to invent, to grow, to punish — and to pounce and destroy.

Advertisement

Roberts’s opinion brings all that to a halt. A free people must retain the right to insist that elected representatives, at some level, have signed off on the legal provisions that authorize a bureaucrat to award benefits or inflict penalties and for a president to have signed it.

A cage has finally been placed around the feral federal bureaucracy. Roberts’s opinion will be recognized as a milestone in constitutional history, one saying to every agency: You may only go where Congress and a president have sent you.

GiftOutline Gift Article