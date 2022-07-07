Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Katrina vanden Heuvel, in her June 29 op-ed, “Can’t stand the political heat? Escape to the park.,” emphasized the importance of public parks to our health and well-being, and why it is important that we invest in the maintenance and sustainment of these public spaces. For those of us involved in the stewardship of the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park, her points resonated soundly and have been displayed firsthand in our park as the nation has grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.

The C&O Canal, which had more than $259 million in maintenance backlog before the pandemic, has experienced a substantial increase in use, as people all along its 184.5-mile length have sought a safe and enjoyable place to recreate and experience nature, as well as distance themselves from the stresses of the pandemic. The canal is a sanctuary and a place of peace and restoration for more than 5 million people annually. The increase in visitation during the pandemic has brought significant challenges to the already-understaffed National Park Service employees who support this park.

The investment that Ms. vanden Heuvel called for is essential if we are to have these public spaces available in a safe and welcoming way for today and for the future. Support for long-term NPS funding to address staff shortages and maintenance backlogs — and the important work of organizations such as the C&O Canal Trust, the canal’s official nonprofit partner — are essential in ensuring this legacy remains preserved for future generations. Otherwise, this magnificent national treasure will remain overwhelmed and underfunded.

John Guttmann, Washington

The writer is chairman of the board of directors of the C&O Canal Trust.

GiftOutline Gift Article