After the release of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, I’ve scoured the editorials and thought-pieces to see any mention of the man’s responsibility in supporting the fetus (or cells) now deemed more important than the woman required to carry it to term. In their June 30 op-ed, “The pro-life movement’s work is just beginning,” O. Carter Snead and Mary Ann Glendon made a passing reference to the enforcement of penalties on men who “walk away from their responsibilities,” but that’s it.
Where is any discussion of the role of a man, who can deny, refute or ignore the responsibility for contraception if he doesn’t want to meet his economic responsibilities — much less the “moral duty” of fatherhood?
I pose this not only to opinion writers but also to Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who called his decision in Dobbs a moral answer to a moral question. And while we are legislating morality, do any of these justices want to talk about the death penalty?
Mary Melley Blissard, Leesburg