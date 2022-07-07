After the release of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, I’ve scoured the editorials and thought-pieces to see any mention of the man’s responsibility in supporting the fetus (or cells) now deemed more important than the woman required to carry it to term. In their June 30 op-ed, “The pro-life movement’s work is just beginning,” O. Carter Snead and Mary Ann Glendon made a passing reference to the enforcement of penalties on men who “walk away from their responsibilities,” but that’s it.