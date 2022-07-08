Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jonathan Rauch is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of “Gay Marriage: Why It Is Good for Gays, Good for Straights, and Good for America.” Whatever their differences, absolutists on both sides of the abortion debate have responded to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade by maneuvering to impose their moral vision on the whole country. Pro-lifers are already demanding a federal ban on abortion; pro-choicers, a federal law protecting abortion rights. States on both sides will try to apply their powers extraterritorially, creating a legal crossfire.

These efforts to nationalize abortion policy are misguided and counterproductive. Instead, if the country is wise, it will go in the opposite direction, taking inspiration from an unexpected quarter: the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act(DOMA).

That law stepped in at a moment when the debate about same-sex marriage — like the abortion debate today — was turning into a national donnybrook. It had two transformative effects. First, it planted the issue firmly with the states. Second, it kept the federal government out of the picture for almost 20 years. Though marriage equality advocates viewed it at the time with dismay, in hindsight it was a success for the country and ultimately for marriage equality, too.

To see DOMA’s relevance today, begin with the fact that right now, after almost 50 years during which abortion has been constitutionally protected, there is hardly any legal clarity about the boundaries of state and federal powers. Can pro-life states ban abortion drugs the FDA has approved? Can they ban their residents from obtaining out-of-state abortions? By the same token, can pro-choice states shield their abortion providers from subpoenas and extradition? Can they use licensing laws to bar abortion providers from cooperating with out-of-state prosecutors? Sorting out such questions will require years of litigation. In the meantime, millions of Americans will be unsure of their rights.

Efforts by Congress or the executive branch to impose a national abortion policy will be equally chaotic. If Democrats managed to revoke the filibuster and pass a national abortion-rights law, it would be litigated to death and probably overturned the moment Congress and the White House changed hands. The same would be true if Republicans rammed through a national ban.

A generation ago, same-sex marriage was not quite as intractable as abortion, but it came close. In 1994, Hawaii’s courts triggered fury and panic by signaling a ban on same-sex marriage. Conservatives sought a constitutional amendment defining marriage as between a man and a woman. But the amendment never came close to passing.

What did pass, in 1996, was DOMA. It had two parts. One clause said the federal government would not recognize any same-sex marriage, a legally questionable provision that was eventually overturned by the Supreme Court. The other clause is the one to emulate today. It said, simply, that no state needs to recognize a same-sex marriage licensed by another state. Effectively, it denationalized the issue by letting states go their separate ways.

What then unfolded was an extraordinary national conversation. Massachusetts’s Supreme Judicial Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2003. In response, dozens of states banned it. For equality advocates like me, those were dark days. Yet opponents’ arguments gradually crumbled, and the public consensus turned. By the early 2010s, support in the Gallup poll for same-sex marriage topped 50 percent.

I was fearful of a backlash when, in 2015, the Supreme Court intervened by mandating marriage equality nationally. To my surprise, the ruling found broad acceptance. What made all the difference was that by 2015 the country had been debating gay marriage for more than 20 years. Today, according to Gallup, support for same-sex marriage is above 70 percent. For equality advocates, those two decades of argument in the states turned out to be a gift, because they placed marriage equality on a much stronger footing with the public than had the Supreme Court or Congress intervened too early.

Whatever you think of Roe v. Wade jurisprudentially, as a political matter it did come too early, preempting a moral debate the country was only beginning to have. The revocation of Roe provides a second chance to have that debate — provided that we not repeat Roe’s error by imposing a national policy too soon.

The legal issues around abortion are too complex for a two-sentence DOMA-type law. Still, Congress could take important steps to localize the issue. It could make abortion bans unenforceable across state lines, for example, which would please pro-choicers. It could clarify that states have the power to restrict abortion within their boundaries, which would please pro-lifers. Such measures allowing states to go their separate ways would provide time and political space for a durable policy consensus to form.

That prospect may seem to offer little comfort to millions of American women who have lost a constitutional right, something LGBTQ Americans did not have to face. Nonetheless, there is a possibility that a consensus will gradually form around a federal abortion-rights law — ironically, one that may resemble the Roe regime.

For now, all we know is that avoiding nationalization keeps the policy equivalent of a nuclear weapon out of the hands of absolutists on both sides. For the next 10-plus years, the United States’ national abortion policy should be to have no national abortion policy.

