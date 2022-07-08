Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Darius Baxter is president and chief executive of GOODProjects. Hundreds of millions of Americans are tired of not feeling safe in their homes, schools, places of worship and grocery stores. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight As with many of my fellow Washingtonians, I am devastated for the family of the 15-year-old who was shot and killed at the Juneteenth music festival, Moechella. I’m also horrified by the string of mass shootings across our country these past few months, most recently the lives lost at the Highland Park, Ill., Independence Day parade — an event meant to celebrate this country but that instead reflected the atrocities that plague it.

In response to this violence, I went to the Senate last month and spoke during 24-7: The People’s Filibuster for Gun Safety. Together with community and faith leaders, I demanded Congress enact gun regulations that protect our children, keep our schools safe and reduce the threat of violence in our communities.

Advertisement

Republicans and Democrats, local and federal agencies and gun manufacturers all have a role to play in ensuring vulnerable communities, such as mine in Southwest Washington and similar ones around the country, are safe places for our children to learn, grow and play.

As I testified during the People’s Filibuster, the Senate advanced the most significant gun safety bill of our lifetime. Though one can admit this is a step in the right direction, we cannot rest, knowing there is more for us to do here in D.C. and around the country.

The United States is in a crisis. My hometown, D.C., has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Yet shootings are on the rise for the fifth year in a row. Inconsistencies in gun safety regulations in neighboring states and lack of real accountability for the corporations profiting off the sale and distribution of guns have created a Silk Road for guns to flow into our neighborhoods, too often ending up in the hands of our city’s young people. And with nearly 70 percent of Americans calling for more gun safety regulations, this sentiment is not unique to Washingtonians.

Advertisement

I grew up surrounded by the terrors of gun violence. I was born at Columbia Hospital for Women in D.C. in 1993 during the crack epidemic. The city was known worldwide as the “Murder Capital,” suffering more than 450 homicides that year. My beautiful mother, Stephanie, was a teacher in D.C. Public Schools. My father, Garret, was a D.C. police officer.

They did their best to protect my brother, Demetrius, and me from the constant threat of gun violence that surrounded us. It touched everything we knew and everyone we loved. Despite my parent’s best efforts, gun violence ultimately destroyed our home. When I was only 9, my father was gunned down after dropping me off at football practice. The fairy-tale world that every child deserves to grow up in began deteriorating before my very eyes.

At that moment, I committed my life to creating pathways for families such as ours. In 2016, I co-founded GOODProjects with a group of dedicated individuals. We are creating a future for our children that is free from senseless acts of gun violence and builds true prosperity in communities.

Advertisement

Now more than ever, our generation has the opportunity to take actions that not only change laws but also change hearts and minds. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gives Congress a framework for what it will take to keep our streets safe.

The violence crisis we are facing needs a bottom-up approach, including investing in local, grass-roots leadership. One cannot expect people who have been marginalized for centuries to buy into a system to prevent gun violence that is not working for them or with them.

Our children need heroes. I definitely did. They are growing up in a time where they are more desperate than ever for something to live for. The simplest step we can take together is rebuilding safer, stronger, functioning communities.

Gun violence is both a catalyst and result of trauma for the victims, the perpetrators and their loved ones. A person who wakes up in the morning feeling hopeful is far less likely to walk into a grocery store looking to harm innocent bystanders. A child who feels the love of a caring adult is far less likely to want to take the life of a peer. I find no joy living in a world where a fourth-grade student testified during the People’s Filibuster about learning escape routes during mass-shooter drills at her school.

Advertisement

All of our citizens, no matter their culture, political affiliation or income level, deserve universal access to therapeutic services to help navigate this world. And not just for children — this includes working-age adults and seniors, too.

Local and federal governments must be willing to respond to the crisis of violence in our country by investing in the education, training and placement of culturally competent behavioral health professionals in every school and workplace.

Though we must focus on the mental well-being of our communities, we must not lose focus of the immediate threat: free and open access to guns for far too many people. We must hold gun manufacturers and distributors accountable. Congress has protected gun manufacturers from any legal ramifications for crimes committed with their products. Big Tobacco was held responsible, but there has yet to be accountability for gun manufacturers.

Advertisement

I am proud to have stood up during the People’s Filibuster alongside hundreds of Americans from all walks of life to testify about what too many children are experiencing as they grow up surrounded by gun violence. The American people agree that change is necessary and it is time for our elected leaders to catch up.

We have the tools and resources to come together to put an end to gun violence once and for all in D.C. and the rest of my beloved country.

As Americans, we cannot stand for another 30 years of inaction. Together, we must continue to demand a safer, stronger country.

GiftOutline Gift Article