In her July 2 op-ed, “A firm’s split with its star gun-case lawyer shows what ails the left,” Megan McArdle took the law firm of Kirkland & Ellis to task for declining to accept any further Second Amendment cases, having won in the recent gun-control case before the Supreme Court. In her view this is just another example of left-wing cancel culture. I can’t speak for the firm’s motives, and I’ll leave aside the point that some things really should be canceled, but might this instead be an example of good corporate ethics?

The firm might perhaps be taking the position that it would prefer not to win any more such cases given the societal damage inflicted by unrestricted access to firearms of any type. If true, this would seem to be a more honorable stance than a willingness to accept any client, regardless of the issue, as long as said client writes a big enough check. No doubt there are many other firms with no such scruples to which a Second Amendment client can turn for representation.

Unless there is some overarching principle at stake, no lawyers should be compelled to aid a client in an activity they think is morally wrong, even if that activity is technically legal.

Vic Bermudez, Springfield

Megan McArdle claimed that a law firm that stops advancing gun interests is an example of cancel culture. Of course, getting shot by a concealed weapon is a lot worse than being canceled.

Ms. McArdle claimed that progressive judicial overreach led to the ascendancy of a conservative states’ rights agenda. But it was conservatives who just removed state rights to protect citizens from concealed weapons. Conservative causes have thrived with uncompromising and full-throated positions. Progressives would do well to heed that lesson, not the modest one Ms. McArdle suggested.

Howard Crystal, Washington

