Regarding the June 30 news article “Groups eye cross-state travel limits for abortions”: In his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “The Grapes of Wrath,” John Steinbeck describes the fictional Joad family escaping the Oklahoma Dust Bowl of the 1930s to relocate in California. But California was not exactly welcoming at the time. Under California law, any person who “brings or assists in bringing into the State any indigent person who is not a resident of the State, knowing him to be an indigent person, is guilty of a misdemeanor.”

In a real-life case that reached the Supreme Court, a California man brought his indigent brother-in-law from Texas to California. He was convicted under the statute quoted above. In the 1941 decision Edwards v. California, the Supreme Court reversed the conviction, holding that the Constitution’s interstate commerce clause prohibits a state from “restraining the transportation of persons and property across its borders.”

In a more recent case, Jones v. Helms, the court was even more explicit. It pointed out the “well settled” right of a U.S. citizen to travel from one state to another, citing the due process clauses of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. Thus, according to the court, a state may not “penalize a citizen for exercising his right to leave one State and enter another.”

So, in a state where abortion is prohibited or restricted, may that state criminalize a pregnant woman’s travel to another state for the purpose of obtaining an abortion? And may it criminalize a person’s assisting that woman’s travel? Supreme Court precedent clearly says no.

Charles Fleischer, Potomac

