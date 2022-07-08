Regarding the July 2 front-page article “Youngkin, hinting at a run in 2024, courts megadonors”:
Ms. Hutchinson deserves a Presidential Medal of Freedom for having the guts to withstand death threats to put country above self.
Mr. Youngkin — still learning the ropes of his first elective office — can learn a lot from this steely minded woman who’s half his age. He could start by switching from “Fox & Friends” and watching reruns of Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony. He might learn a few things.
Chip Jones, Henrico