Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s comment that “the media cares more about this than the people do” was an insult to all Virginians who care about the fragile state of our precious nation.

As the rookie governor gallivants around with visions of the White House dancing in his head, he should bear in mind that some things don’t have a price tag — starting with truth and honor. Cassidy Hutchinson — not the Jan. 6 seditionists — is the true hero of this historic saga. She did her patriotic duty by pulling back the curtain on a power-mad president and his spineless sycophants.