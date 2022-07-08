The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Glenn Youngkin could learn something from Cassidy Hutchinson

July 8, 2022 at 5:22 p.m. EDT
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) June 22 in Woodbridge. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

Regarding the July 2 front-page article “Youngkin, hinting at a run in 2024, courts megadonors”:

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s comment that “the media cares more about this than the people do” was an insult to all Virginians who care about the fragile state of our precious nation.

As the rookie governor gallivants around with visions of the White House dancing in his head, he should bear in mind that some things don’t have a price tag — starting with truth and honor. Cassidy Hutchinson — not the Jan. 6 seditionists — is the true hero of this historic saga. She did her patriotic duty by pulling back the curtain on a power-mad president and his spineless sycophants.

Ms. Hutchinson deserves a Presidential Medal of Freedom for having the guts to withstand death threats to put country above self.

Mr. Youngkin — still learning the ropes of his first elective office — can learn a lot from this steely minded woman who’s half his age. He could start by switching from “Fox & Friends” and watching reruns of Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony. He might learn a few things.

Chip Jones, Henrico

