Having been involved in one of the serial criminal investigations of a sitting president and his wife by politically motivated prosecutor Ken Starr, I write to remind the handwringing media that a decision to investigate former president Donald Trump for crimes far more serious and fundamental to the presidency than those investigated by Mr. Starr is neither difficult nor unprecedented.

Despite that he had not previously been designated as an unindicted co-conspirator nor impeached, and despite that Mr. Starr’s investigation — unlike special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s — could have resulted in an indictment because it preceded the Justice Department’s 2000 Office of Legal Counsel’s opinion cited by Mr. Mueller as precluding Mr. Trump’s indictment, these investigations during Mr. Clinton’s presidency did not receive the current media critique nor its concomitant political benefit.

Though I applaud the July 3 editorial “Investigate Mr. Trump,” necessary in light of this collective amnesia, it is astounding that it had to be written.

Nancy Luque, Washington

The writer, a lawyer, represented Julie Hiatt Steele, the only person indicted in the Ken Starr’s investigation of the Lewinsky matter.

I am very concerned that, in the problematic attempt to criminally indict former president Donald Trump, the existential danger he posed in his final days as president will be forgotten.

The Jan. 6 committee asked for “all documents and communications related to the mental stability of Donald Trump or his fitness for office” and those related “to the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.” As the Jan. 6 committee testimony from White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson should have made clear, that section could and should have been invoked to bring Mr. Trump’s reeling presidency to an early and safer end.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley on Jan. 8, 2021, to state her urgent concern over the mental stability of the commander of the strategic nuclear arsenal. Gen. Milley assured her that he would be involved in executing a decision to launch such a strike. The general met with senior commanders to review long-standing procedures for launching nuclear weapons and affirmed that “the president alone could give the order — but, crucially, that he, Milley, also had to be involved.”

In his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Sept. 28, Gen. Milley elaborated: “I explained to her that the president is the sole nuclear launch authority, and he doesn’t launch them alone, and that I am not qualified to determine the mental health of the president of the United States.”

William E. Jackson Jr., Davidson, N.C.

The writer was executive director of the U.S. General Advisory Committee on Arms Control from 1978 to 1980.

