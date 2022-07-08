Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince George’s County,Md., which brackets D.C. to the east, is nearing a milestone — a population of 1 million — and remains among the wealthiest majority African American localities in the nation. Nonetheless, as many residents attest, the county has struggled to attract high-end retail and dining venues, and suffered rates of covid-19 infection and death that were among the worst in the state.

Prince George’s now appears to have turned a corner, with employment and economic activity rebounding. It’s essential that the county sustain its track record of sound leadership — a sea change from the malfeasance just over a decade ago, when the top local elected official went to prison on federal corruption charges. A key to that is a functional county council that reins in querulous infighting and focuses on what many Prince Georgians want — quality new development, more affordable housing, and a more muscular commercial and industrial tax base, along with new jobs, to support public amenities, services and schools and relieve some of the property tax burden borne by homeowners.

The all-Democratic council’s recent record is mixed. It managed a rewrite of local land-use laws but also wasted time and taxpayers dollars on a politically charged gerrymander of local electoral districts, which failed in court after months of drama. Many residents were outraged, and rightly so.

Advertisement

In the Democratic primary July 19, nine of the council’s 11 seats are contested, including four races in which there is no incumbent, and one where the incumbent was elected just six months ago to fill an empty seat. Our endorsements in the contested races are as follows:

At-large: The two incumbent at-large members, Mel Franklin and Calvin S. Hawkins II, are knowledgeable candidates who face nominal opposition for reelection. We support Mr. Franklin, a three-termer who has led a crusade to promote minority and locally owned businesses, as well as Mr. Hawkins, a first-termer chosen as the council’s chairman about 18 months ago on the strength of his collegiality, political agility and long experience in county affairs.

District 2: Two strong candidates are vying for this seat, each with experience in the state legislature: Wanika Fisher, an incumbent member of the House of Delegates, and Victor Ramirez, a former state senator. We support Ms. Fisher, a bright young lawyer whose focus on food equity makes sense in a county where too many lack access to good-quality nutrition.

Advertisement

District 3: Our choice is Eve Shuman, an energetic former family lawyer who spent several years as Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s top aide in Prince George’s. Her main rival, Eric Olson, is a principled public servant running to reclaim a seat he held for eight years. However, on the council he opposed several development projects, including the county’s first Whole Foods, which many constituents wanted.

District 4: Ingrid Harrison, an even-tempered member of the Bowie City Council, would make a solid addition to the county council, where she worked as a staffer for two past members.

District 6: The smartest candidate in a crowded field is Wala Blegay, a labor attorney whose progressive agenda — if she can harness it to work consensually on the council — would be useful in a district split between wealthy areas and poor ones afflicted with high crime.

Advertisement

District 7: Krystal Oriadha lost this seat by a handful of votes four years ago to the incumbent, Rodney Streeter, a decent but ineffectual council member. In this rematch, she would bring more focus to an inside-the-Beltway district struggling with urban decay and violent crime.

District 8: We offer qualified endorsement for incumbent Edward Burroughs III, who faces no serious opposition for a seat he won easily in a special election just six months ago. Few young politicians in the county can match Mr. Burroughs’s intelligence — or his capacity for divisiveness.

District 9: We support the incumbent, Sydney J. Harrison, who sponsored enlightened legislation that will require healthful food and beverage options for kids’ meals at every restaurant in the county.

GiftOutline Gift Article