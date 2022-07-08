Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The July 3 news article “With globe on low boil, summer is not the same” warned that climate change is making summers in the United States hotter, longer and more dangerous, causing not just deadly heat waves but also devastating wildfires, extreme precipitation events and catastrophic flooding. As though on cue, torrents of rain had deluged the D.C. area the night before, downing trees, stranding motorists, displacing residents and leaving thousands without power.

The Supreme Court just made it harder to take action against climate change at the federal level. This means action on the state and local level matters more than ever.

The Prince George’s County Council is about to vote on a resolution to adopt a Climate Action Plan. Troublingly, there are signs that some council members are dragging their feet. One attempted to introduce language to weaken the force of the resolution. Another introduced a sunset clause with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2023.

As each worsening storm reminds us, this is no time to waffle. And as the Supreme Court’s June 30 ruling made clear, now more than ever we need leaders on the local level to be the adults in the room. Let’s hope the Prince George’s County Council remembers that.

Elisabeth Herschbach, University Park

