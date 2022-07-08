Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers' grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week's Free for All letters.

Regarding Theresa Vargas's June 26 Metro column, "From atop a bridge, dad rallies for abortion rights":

Guido Reichstadter came from Florida to obstruct a bridge connecting one part of D.C. with another. Few people in D.C. voted for the presidents who appointed the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, and literally no D.C. voter elected the senators who affirmed those justices. Nor do any of those justices or senators live in Anacostia, though plenty of regular Washingtonians do.

This was reckless political theater. Reichstadter didn’t mind getting innocent people caught up in his stunt, so long as he got lots of attention — which The Post happily gave him. He was a child throwing a tantrum, not a resister. Stop lionizing him and his ilk, and instead cover people who are responding productively.

Scot Stone, Washington

Tyranny? Hardly.

In 1986, my in vitro fertilization practice was responsible for the world’s first birth resulting from IVF using a gestational carrier. Alyssa Rosenberg’s June 16 Thursday Opinion essay, “Questions about pregnancy and technology arise from a surrogacy,” was misleading. In reading her column, one might think that use of gestational carriers is predominantly to avoid the “tyranny of reproduction.”

In fact, the use of gestational carriers is predominantly for women who cannot carry a pregnancy. For example, the world’s first use of a gestational carrier was for a woman who had had a hysterectomy. She obviously could not carry a pregnancy, but she and her husband very much wanted a baby who was genetically related to them. Over the many decades of my hundreds of gestational carrier cycles, none was for a woman trying to avoid the “tyranny of reproduction.” In fact, the vast majority, if not all, of these women would have very much preferred to carry their baby.

In addition to women who cannot carry a pregnancy, a minority of gestational carrier cycles are for single men or male couples who obviously have no choice if they want to have a baby genetically related to them. For example, Anderson Cooper has two sons using a gestational carrier. The vast majority of gestational carrier cycles are done for couples who otherwise could not have the genetically related child whom they so deserve.

James M. Goldfarb, Moreland Hills, Ohio

The writer is past president of the Society for Reproductive Technologies and retired director of reproductive endocrinology at the University Hospitals of Cleveland.

More on the mooks, please

I was recently visiting the area, and I love reading print newspapers and Post writers. But I felt abandoned when reading David Von Drehle’s June 26 op-ed, “Dobbs pours gasoline on our culture-war fires.” He wrote, “Having given every mook in the United States the right to a hidden handgun on Thursday, on Friday the radicals took a sweeping scythe to abortion rights.” It’s too bad Von Drehle did not elaborate more on who these mooks are. It comes across as a synonym for deplorables.

Scott Smith, Cambridge, Md.

Score that one an error

The June 27 Sports article “Nats’ big bats come through in Texas” mentioned a game from earlier in the season, a 5-3 loss to the Phillies on June 17.

In that game, the Nationals had two runners on base in the ninth inning. The article said, “[Juan] Soto, hitting third then, could only watch as the tying runs were stranded.” This is incorrect. I recall listening to that game on the radio and remember that one of the broadcasters made the same error, referring to the two base runners as “the tying runs.”

Though both runs were needed to tie the score, only the second one was the tying run.

Roger Hartman, Annandale

Even then, Marfa was marvelous

I enjoyed reading in the June 26 Travel article “Art is at the heart of Marfa, Tex.” about the development of Marfa, Tex., as an art and artist center. I remember fondly being a Volunteer in Service to America (VISTA) in 1971 and driving the seventh- and eighth-grade San Elizario football team the three hours to Marfa for a football game. We had to go that far to find teams our size in that part of Texas. At that point, Marfa was just another dusty west Texas small town, waiting to be developed, but was welcoming of our Mexican American team that they beat handily that day in spirited play. It was a long trip back home from a warm and amiable town.

Jeff Kirsch, Fairfax

Fostering good feelings

Regarding Carolyn Roy-Bornstein’s June 28 Health & Science essay, “I’m a pediatrician. I’m also foster mom to a patient.”:

With all the negative and sad events in our world, how wonderful to read of a lovely pediatrician and her husband providing a family and future for one who struggled.

Thanks for the uplifting story.

Wilma Kaplan, Springfield

Now that’s a close race, folks

The June 26 Politics & the Nation article “Palin will need more than her base to be elected to the House” described what could be the closest election ever. The article said the two Republicans could be “neck-in-neck.” I have heard of close horse races being neck and neck, but not neck-in-neck.

Michael J. Maloney, Fairfax

I’m stunned that you’re stunned

“A stunning reversal,” the June 25 front-page article “Roberts says court went too far, doesn’t join majority” called the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. But “stunned” is inapt to describe the alert, engaged crowds at the Supreme Court the day before.

Indeed, if anyone had been stunned, surely it was not a reader of The Post. Barely a week earlier, on June 17, The Post, in the news article “For court, a death plot, divisive cases and Jan. 6” reminded us of “the stunning leak,” which The Post wrote in the May 8 front-page article “Strategy to reverse Roe was decades in making” left “advocates … stunned.”

How someone could still manage to be stunned as late as May is also a puzzle, as the leaked opinion had been foretold by, among others, The Post’s Colbert I. King in his Sept. 4 online column, “Hillary Clinton warned us this day would come,” citing Hillary Clinton in 2016.

All of this alleged “stunning” by news so thoroughly heralded is unnecessary drama and does not ring true.

Phill Wolf, Washington

They’re stunned, too

As my husband and I both recover from covid-19, we were fairly surprised to read the June 26 news article “After covid, the Mardi Gras Indians are back in intricate, beaded suits.” We are grateful to have the protection from more serious symptoms that comes from being vaccinated and boosted and to be able to recover in comfort. We definitely don’t feel like we’re living in a post-covid world, though.

I’d like to avoid another two weeks like this, without even getting into the question of long covid. It’s a complicated, long-term problem that everyone is tired of dealing with. But it sure hasn’t gone away.

Nancy Feigenbaum, Williamsburg, Va.

Color me disappointed

Did The Post run out of color ink for Philip Kennicott’s June 29 Critic’s Notebook essay about D.C. artist Sam Gilliam [“Sam Gilliam never fought the canvas. He liberated it.,” Style]? All four photographs were black and white. Granted, one photo was from 1969, but surely there must be a full-color photo of Gilliam with his work from that period.

Gilliam was “the face of the Color School’s second wave,” as the June 28 front-page obituary, “Abstract artist went beyond the frame,” noted. So where was the color to demonstrate that characterization? Was it all spilt for the graphic accompanying an article about Gen Z food influencers or the exceedingly large cartoon-like drawing or the photo highlighting Queen Elizabeth II’s green dress and the red uniforms of Prince William and Prince Charles?

Readers not familiar with Gilliam's vibrantly colorful works had to use their imaginations.

Ed Gramlich, Washington

Art and friendship

In addition to the many major art museums listed in the June 28 front-page obituary for Sam Gilliam, “Abstract artist went beyond the frame,” the lesser-known International Tennis Hall of Fame Museum in Newport, R.I., displays a very personal image by Gilliam. The multicolored screen print entitled “Allie” is a realistic rendering of three crossed tennis rackets and pays homage to his great friend, Allie Ritzenberg, a local tennis pro and instructor to the city’s elite (Jackie Kennedy, George H.W. Bush, et al.). The print demonstrates Gilliam’s artistic versatility and his heartfelt gratitude.

When Gilliam arrived in D.C. as a struggling young artist, Ritzenberg was an established tennis coach and instructor who regularly organized tournaments to promote the sport. At one of his tournaments, instead of presenting the usual wood/marble trophy topped with a plastic figurine, Ritzenberg decided to award the winner an original painting by Gilliam. It was a win-win situation. Ritzenberg got to exercise a little originality by devising a unique prize, and Gilliam got a much-appreciated commission.

They became close friends, and in 2017, Gilliam created the tennis racket screen print, a year before Ritzenberg died at age 100.

Ray J. Lum, Arlington

The writer is a member and contributor of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

One big domino was missing

I love editorial cartoons because they capture important issues in one frame.

The June 26 editorial cartoon by Michael de Adder showed falling dominoes of adjudicated or potential Supreme Court cases. The first domino falling, Roe v. Wade, was pushed over by five of the conservative justices. The potential next victims or dominoes to fall: contraceptives, same-sex marriage, same-sex relationships, LGBTQ rights. That left out one significant, controversial Supreme Court ruling: Brown v. Board of Education.

William “Billy” Eric Sahm, Washington

Michael de Adder’s June 26 editorial cartoon was a spot-on synopsis of Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The only way it might have been better was for de Adder to have labeled that last domino in the frame as “interracial marriage.” Somehow, I suspect that Thomas will not be so eager to set Loving v. Virginia aside.

Lawrence M. Spillan, Alexandria

How’s this for a reply-all?

I am extremely disheartened by the inclusion of the June 26 Reply All Lite comic strip, which was gender negative and ageist. It denigrated all older women and highlighted the superficiality of male thinking in one swipe. It made me immediately angry and very sad. What was it implying for young people regarding older women and/or dating later in life? The cartoon reinforced serious negative stereotypes of aging, especially for women. There was no humor in this cartoon, only mockery. And children read this!

Surely there are humorous aspects of dating in later life that instead would give rise to a smile or chuckle? We need to stroke the effort for companionship at any age, even with a nod to its peculiar adaptations that make us chuckle. Not this “joke” about aging that made me (and others) shudder and that makes older women look stupid, or worse, mentally deficient. Please do better, for all our sakes.

Mary E. Worstell, Washington

We’re beating a dead horse race

Among the many things that are broken in our current political system is the media’s treatment of political campaigns as a horse race rather than educating the populace about the issues at play. The July 2 front-page article “Youngkin, hinting at a run in 2024, courts megadonors” was a prime example of a horse-race piece that ignored Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s qualifications and policies/programs (apart from the current hot topic of abortion) and talked only about his electoral prospects.

Why would someone who apparently sees his job as getting Republicans elected and who has almost no experience with governing be a suitable candidate for the presidency of the United States? The article provided no substantive answers, only citing his clever campaign tactics that led to his election. Maybe winning and losing is the only point of government for some these days, but the responsible media could do a much better job of reporting on how candidates for office would address the challenges that our country faces, fulfilling the media’s historical role as the Fourth Estate.

Margaret McKelvey, Arlington

