To head off China taking over chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the company built a major fabrication factory in Arizona and promised that it would destroy its advanced fabricated pieces the moment China invades.

The July 3 editorial “ Get it done right ” was correct that 50 percent of the global market’s semiconductor chips are made in Taiwan. However, I suspect that if China invades Taiwan, the U.S. economy would be under major threat because of semiconductor shortages.

TSMC’s work on its brand-new Phoenix semiconductor manufacturing facilities is advancing at an incredible pace, with tumbleweeds being replaced by factory shells in just six months.

Because the United States and China started a trade and technology war in 2018, Washington must restructure its global supply chain in a bid to protect its national security. The U.S. government must boost its high technology sector by forming a stronger partnership with Taiwan. Semiconductor chips are a national defense priority, so the United States needs to get the critical chip maker here.