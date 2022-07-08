The July 3 editorial “Get it done right” was correct that 50 percent of the global market’s semiconductor chips are made in Taiwan. However, I suspect that if China invades Taiwan, the U.S. economy would be under major threat because of semiconductor shortages.
TSMC’s work on its brand-new Phoenix semiconductor manufacturing facilities is advancing at an incredible pace, with tumbleweeds being replaced by factory shells in just six months.
Because the United States and China started a trade and technology war in 2018, Washington must restructure its global supply chain in a bid to protect its national security. The U.S. government must boost its high technology sector by forming a stronger partnership with Taiwan. Semiconductor chips are a national defense priority, so the United States needs to get the critical chip maker here.
Kent Wang, Potomac Falls
The writer is an advisory commissioner for the Overseas Community Affairs Council for Taiwan in the United States.