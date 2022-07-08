Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his July 3 op-ed, “Indicting Trump could do more harm than good,” Andrew C. McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor, wrote that prosecuting the former president “would polarize the country and set a dangerous precedent.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Let’s set the record straight: It’s former president Donald Trump who has polarized the country and set a dangerous precedent. Not prosecuting him would allow for the precedent to stand that it’s okay for political leaders to ignore the Constitution, the law and all established norms to stay in power.

I understand Mr. McCarthy’s concern that prosecuting Mr. Trump could lead us down a path of back-and-forth investigations of presidents for their conduct, but that is already the norm, thanks to former presidents Richard M. Nixon and Bill Clinton. What is not the norm is a president willing to lie, abuse power and attempt a coup to stay in power. Mr. McCarthy, and those who are supposed to uphold the laws that protect our democracy, need to get off the fence. Such a trial might be difficult, but worse would be allowing a man who allegedly broke the law to destroy our democracy to continue to get away with it.

Eric Wolf Welch, Arlington

Yes, maybe an indictment of former president Donald Trump would tear the country apart. But is that worse than giving up on the values that make the United States the envy of the world? Or allowing the most powerful to be above the law? Or simply giving up on democracy itself? That’s the message that not prosecuting Mr. Trump would send.

The best deterrent to preventing another coup attempt would be to indict and convict the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 atrocity — each one of them — but especially those within the government, at any level. Such unfit behavior cannot be tolerated.

They must be shown — and we all must be assured — that our democratic government is bigger, fairer and more powerful than their corrupt shenanigans. Not being held accountable would clearly green light their bad behavior and intent. This would be morally outrageous and something our democracy might not be able to recover from.

Attorney General Merrick Garland promised that he would follow the evidence wherever it led, and hold all Jan. 6 "perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law.” My only hope depends on him keeping that promise to us.

Nancy Bennett O’Hagan, Portland, Maine

Andrew C. McCarthy’s argument against prosecuting former president Donald Trump for the multiple significant crimes he likely has committed against the republic boils down to there should be a broad consensus in favor of prosecution and Republicans will likely gin up a prosecution of Democratic administrations as payback. Neither concern should prevent action.

Regardless of the facts, a large portion of Republican voters continues to believe the former president’s lies about a stolen election. That does not appear likely to change substantially.

Serious crimes against our government and the Constitution should be prosecuted if sound legal and evidentiary bases exist for doing so. No politician, including a president, should be permitted to evade legal consequences, or be permitted to be in control of government resources after flaunting the law and their constitutional oath.

Republican leaders have allowed their lust for power to warp their allegiance to a system in which power is traded back and forth over time because both sides agree to adhere to the rules of the game. They investigated Benghazi purely for political purposes, and created new “rules” about Supreme Court appointments that denied President Barack Obama an appointment but granted Mr. Trump an appointment in each of their waning days in office. It is unlikely that the next Republican majority in the House or Senate would investigate a Democratic administration only when legitimate concerns arise.

We must demonstrate to ourselves and the world that no one, not even a president, is above the law in the United States. We cannot forgo doing the right thing simply for fear that others will do the wrong thing.

Bradford Ward, Fairfax Station

