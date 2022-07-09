Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before climbing a fire escape to a rooftop where he fired more than 70 rounds — killing seven people — the alleged gunman in the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, Ill., exhibited some troubling behavior. In September 2019, police were summoned after the then-teenager had threatened to “kill everyone” and authorities ended up confiscating 16 knives, a dagger and a sword. He posted disturbing videos depicting mass shootings on social media.

Those warning signs went unheeded, and Robert E. Crimo III, charged with murder in Monday’s mass shooting, had no problem legally purchasing guns, including the high-powered, assault-style rifle he allegedly used to gun down people enjoying a parade. How did this angry young man slip through the cracks of laws aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of the wrong people? Was it human error, a failure of the system, or do the laws themselves need tightening? The answer is probably all of the above.

Illinois has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, which makes the events leading up to Monday’s massacre all the more confounding. To legally possess guns, residents must have a firearm owners card, which is issued by the Illinois State Police. Applicants must meet at least 15 requirements listed on the agency’s website, including never having been convicted of a felony, not being subject to an existing order of protection and not being addicted to any controlled substance. In addition to the licensing requirement, the state has a red-flag law that allows family members or law enforcement to petition a judge for a firearms restraining order to keep weapons away from people judged to be a threat to themselves or others.

Mr. Crimo, then 19 and with the sponsorship of his father, obtained a firearm owners card just months after Highland Police had responded to his threats to “kill everyone.” Police did not charge him, but they sent the Illinois State Police a “clear and present danger” report saying he admitted having a history of drug use and to being depressed when the statements were made. State police maintain that that report was not enough to disqualify him, explaining that without an arrest, there was “insufficient basis” to deny his request. Authorities would do well to revisit its licensing requirements to include additional protections, such as input from law enforcement.

Local police probably could have used the state’s red-flag authority to ensure that Mr. Crimo was not able to obtain weapons. The law was about a year old when Mr. Crimo filed his application, and it is likely a lack of awareness played a role. That Illinois has made scant use of this useful tool is distressing: The Post’s Mike DeBonis reported that 53 firearm restraining orders were sought in 2019 and 2020, with only 22 granted, compared to 9,000 orders obtained in Florida since its law went into effect in 2018. Having a law on the books but not implementing it protects no one. Fortunately, the new federal gun law passed by Congress includes millions of dollars to incentivize states to enact red-flag laws and to give states that have already passed these laws more resources to educate judges, police and families about their options in keeping guns out of the wrong hands.

