New evidence in the case of Emmett Till’s murder has surfaced in the last few weeks, drawing renewed attention to one of the most horrific lynchings in U.S. history. In late June, Till’s family discovered an unserved arrest warrant on kidnapping charges from 1955 for Carolyn Bryant Donham. Ms. Donham is the White woman who accused the 14-year-old Till, a Black child, of flirting with her at a store in Money, Miss., in 1955. Ms. Donham’s unpublished memoir was recently leaked, its claims contradicting those she’s made in the past to her then-husband’s attorney, on the witness stand in 1955 and to law enforcement. Despite Till’s family calling on Mississippi authorities to execute the warrant, neither the warrant nor the memoir are likely to advance a prosecution of Ms. Donham. Still, the discoveries are another reminder of how much truth is still unknown — and should be known — about Till’s murder.

Days after Till’s fateful encounter with Ms. Donham, her then-husband Roy Bryant and his half brother J.W. Milam showed up armed to Till’s great-uncle’s house and kidnapped him. Till’s disfigured body, with a cotton-gin fan tied around his neck, was found three days later in the Tallahatchie River. Bryant and Milam were acquitted by an all-White, all-male jury in just 67 minutes. Though both confessed to Till’s murder in a 1956 magazine profile, they were protected by double jeopardy from being charged with murder again. Bryant and Milam died as free men.

Till’s family members understandably want to see justice served and have worked tirelessly toward that end. Past justice system efforts in 2006, 2007 and 2021 have tried to make a breakthrough in the case. The discovery of the 1955 arrest warrant shows that a judge found probable cause to arrest Ms. Donham on kidnapping charges in 1955 but without information about what the probable cause was. Without evidence of Ms. Donham’s involvement in Till’s kidnapping, or showing that she knew Bryant and Milam would kidnap Till based on her accusation, a prosecution can’t move forward.

But it doesn’t diminish the importance of the newly surfaced pieces of evidence. “That lay people were able to find the warrant in the archives of the Leflore County Courthouse is a testament of their determination to keep this case alive,” Till family attorney Jaribu Hill told New York Amsterdam News. It also suggests that more evidence may still be discoverable; authorities must determine whether additional investigation would be fruitful. Questions abound, including what evidence local authorities had in 1955 to have sought Ms. Donham’s arrest.

There is one person who could answer some of these questions: Ms. Donham, now in her 80s, has lived the long life that Emmett Till was denied. She has faced no legal repercussions. It’s beyond time for Ms. Donham to tell the truth about her role in one of the most heinous acts of racial violence in U.S. history.

