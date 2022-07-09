Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fresh from completing the conquest of Luhansk province in eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin of Russia ordered his troops to rest and issued a kind of challenge to Ukraine’s NATO backers. “Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield,” he said Thursday. “What can you say? Let them try.” President Biden responded to Mr. Putin a day later in exactly the right way: by announcing an additional military aid package for Kyiv worth $400 million, which included four new HIMARS long-range rocket launchers. This will bring the total number of U.S. HIMARS transferred to Ukraine to 12; the German and British governments have pledged similar systems.

Mr. Biden’s announcement, which was not unexpected, makes sense both tactically and strategically. Tactically, the war in Ukraine has evolved into a bloody artillery duel, with Russia holding the advantage because of its superior quantities of weapons systems and ammunition. Pushed back from its failed attempts at swallowing up the whole country — including Kyiv, the capital — via a combined air, sea and land attack four months ago, Russia has met with greater success by shelling swathes of southeastern Ukraine into submission, albeit at great cost to its own men and materiel. The HIMARS system, capable of firing precisely targeted missiles at a range of more than 40 miles, can help Ukraine counter Moscow’s primitive attacks, primarily by blowing up the depots where it stores ammunition. To be sure, it takes a few weeks to train Ukrainian troops to operate the HIMARS, but they have reportedly used them to destroy numerous Russian weapons warehouses in recent days, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noting that they are “working very powerfully.”

Stepping up the HIMARS supply is right in a longer-term, strategic sense because the only hope for an eventual peace on terms favorable to Ukraine lies in making this war too costly for Mr. Putin to continue. On that point as well, Mr. Putin was full of bluster Thursday, claiming that he is “not rejecting peace talks but those who are should know that the further it goes, the harder it will be to reach agreement with us.” His belief that time is on Russia’s side is both apparently sincere and — unfortunately — not without rational basis. Economic sanctions are hurting Russia but also the Western countries that have imposed them; Ukraine is suffering enormous casualties. Mr. Putin has long believed that the Soviet Union’s fall was a failure not of the system but of its leadership’s will, which he will not repeat. There might be no way to cure him of these beliefs, but if there is, it lies in thoroughly punishing his aggression.

The other reason to bolster Ukraine’s capabilities, urgently and substantially, is that Kyiv’s forces must be given a fair shot at counterattacking after the Russian offensive punches itself out, which it might already be doing. Ukraine’s army is pushing toward Russian-held territory in the southwest, near the strategic city of Kherson, and there is hope that it may yet be recaptured. The decision to negotiate an end to the war is, as Mr. Biden has repeatedly acknowledged, Ukraine’s. Enabling Ukraine to do so from a position of strength, however, is up to Washington.

