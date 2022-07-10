Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords reminds us each time she appears in public of her personal strength, bravery and selflessness. After a shooter nearly killed her in a shopping mall parking lot in 2011 (was it really that long ago?), she not only overcame physical and emotional trauma but created one of the most successful gun-safety advocacy and research groups in the country. She has also formed a PAC to support candidates dedicated to tackling gun violence.

Giffords was all over the news in recent days. She helped usher through Congress the first gun-safety bill in nearly 30 years, and on Thursday, she was one 17 recipients to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

At the White House ceremony, President Biden described Giffords as “one of the most courageous people I have ever known.” Few could quibble with his characterization that she is “the embodiment of a single signature American trait: never, ever give up.”

Also this week, the Giffords PAC announced on Twitter that it would spend $10 million in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Colorado to “mobilize voters and elect gun safety champions on the ballot in key battlegrounds.” It added, “After the recent votes on gun safety in Congress, we know where legislators stand — and we will hold them accountable.”

Her group has already endorsed Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democrat running for Senate in Pennsylvania, as well as incumbent Democratic Sens. Michael F. Bennet (Colo.) and Raphael G. Warnock (Ga.) in their reelection races. It also endorsed House Democrats in some of the toughest races in the cycle (e.g., Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria in Virginia, Chris Pappas in New Hampshire, Dina Titus in Nevada) and Democratic gubernatorial candidates in swing states (e.g., Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania). As the gun issue moves front and center in the midterms, a Giffords endorsement might prove far more valuable than a National Rifle Association “A” rating — a sure sign the politician has opposed reasonable gun measures.

After the slaughter of children at a school in Uvalde, Tex., Giffords spoke at a gathering memorializing gun victims. “Stopping gun violence takes courage, the courage to do what’s right,” she said. “Courage, new ideas. I’ve seen great courage when my life was on the line. Now is the time to come together, be responsible. Democrats, Republicans, everyone. We must never stop fighting. Fight, fight, fight. Be bold, be courageous. The nation’s counting on you.”

Americans disgusted with the ongoing scourge of gun violence and the GOP’s decades-long mission to block measures such as a ban on high-powered semiautomatic weapons should take to heart her message that “we must never stop fighting.” Her recognition at the White House should remind lawmakers, voters and gun-safety advocates that the recent small, albeit critical win in Congress cannot be the last.

If Giffords can wake up each day with the determination to prevent further tragedies, there is no excuse for others to falter. For her courage, tenacity and moral integrity, we can say well done Ms. Giffords.

