Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, which stretches from Germantown through Cumberland and the state’s long panhandle, has become winnable for Republicans after shedding many reliably Democratic voters in Montgomery County during redistricting. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Six Republicans are vying in the July 19 primary to challenge Rep. David Trone (D), the co-founder of Total Wine & More, who is our choice in the Democratic primary. Mr. Trone, seeking a third term, faces nominal opposition from Ben Smilowitz, who runs a nonprofit on disaster response that he created after Hurricane Katrina, and perennial candidate George Gluck. Mr. Trone has focused in the House on addressing addiction, mental health and drug trafficking, delivering results in collaboration with Republicans.

The most obvious choice for conservatives is Del. Neil C. Parrott of Hagerstown, an Eagle Scout brimming with earnestness, who was elected to the General Assembly as a tea party organizer in 2010 and quickly emerged as a leading crusader for direct democracy in Annapolis. We disagree on much, but we admire Mr. Parrott’s integrity and respect the authenticity of his convictions.

Mr. Parrott passes the litmus test for earning our endorsement, which is that he acknowledges Joe Biden is the legitimate president and condemns the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Mr. Parrott says he declined an invitation to attend Donald Trump’s rally on the Ellipse that fateful day, where the president incited a mob to attack the Capitol, because he felt the outcome of the election was settled and didn’t see any point in continuing to contest the results. He has proven willing to stand up to leaders of his own party, even when it’s unpopular. In May 2020, he sued Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to challenge his emergency pandemic orders.

That said, Mr. Parrott has spent more than a decade trying to make it harder to vote. He proposed a voter ID bill during his first year in the assembly. After the 2020 election, Mr. Parrott traveled to Philadelphia to analyze provisional ballots in an effort to help Mr. Trump, and maintains that 1 to 2 percent of ballots he reviewed had signatures that didn’t appear to match the voter’s original registration form. He introduced legislation last session, which didn’t go anywhere, that would have required signatures on ballots in Maryland to exactly match registration forms.

At 51, Mr. Parrott is more than twice as old as his leading rival. Matthew Foldi, 25, has been raising big money and racking up endorsements from GOP establishment figures inside the Beltway, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).Mr. Foldi has youthful vigor. He is antsy to issue subpoenas and conduct oversight of the Biden administration. But he has yet to demonstrate the maturity necessary to serve in Congress.

It’s disheartening how many other candidates in the GOP primary field play footsie with Mr. Trump’s lies about election fraud or feign ignorance of established facts. Asked whether Mr. Biden is the legitimate president, Mr. Foldi was cagey: “There’s no doubt Joe Biden won Maryland,” he said. Asked whether he would have voted to accept the electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania two years ago, Mr. Foldi refused to answer on the grounds he wasn’t there.

Sadly, it was not hypothetical, and this kind of evasiveness reflects a candidate not ready for prime time. There are other indications Mr. Foldi would focus more on trolling than governing and be an overly reliable rubber stamp for party leadership. In Mr. Parrott, Republicans in the 6th District have a better choice.

