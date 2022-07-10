The July 4 front-page article “ Died in a penthouse. Buried on an island of the poor. ” transported me to a cold, wintry day in November 1967, when I was privileged to ride on the rusted, floating hearse to Potter’s Field in New York. As a chaplain intern at Bellevue Hospital, one of my requirements was to accompany the caskets, each with a body, to their final destination and provide an interment ceremony. I had known one of the men who died at the hospital. He died with no home and no known family or friends. My mind focused on him while all around me were so many dead.

We docked, and the workmen unloaded the cargo of deceased. I invited them to join me in the final service. They declined and disappeared. At age 26, I was left alone to do my first funeral. I had taken a book of formal prayers and scriptures for funerals and started. Soon this felt empty and meaningless on this chilling, gloomy day. I stopped and instead told them that I hoped there were times when they felt hope, joy and closeness. I told them that I wished life had been easier for them. I told them that I hoped they had been able to forgive those who had hurt them. I asked about their pain and struggles, about their relationships, and more. I expressed that my prayer is that whatever life after death holds for us, it will be good for them.