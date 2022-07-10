Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the July 4 front-page article “As inflation grows, so does housing crisis”: We have some general inflation, but we have special problems with the lack of affordable housing. This is partly because of snob zoning and the wrong kind of property tax. In most jurisdictions, both buildings and land are taxed, with land values often being underassessed in practice.

This means that someone who is considering erecting an apartment building will not find it profitable to do so until rents have risen enough to cover the building tax, other expenses and a return on capital. Someone who invests in a vacant lot in a populated area with the intention of keeping it vacant until, perhaps decades later, he can sell it at a good profit will typically pay low taxes on it. As a result, not enough housing is constructed, so what there is costs too much.

An important reform is to tax real estate only on the value of the land, not on the buildings or other improvements. That way, land could be bought much more cheaply, and real estate bubbles, which are bubbles in land prices, would not inflate. People could build houses and apartments without raising their tax bills, so we would have more housing, making it cheaper. Some might criticize this proposal on environmental grounds, but by encouraging infill development, it would also have the merit of reducing sprawl into the countryside.

Nicholas D. Rosen, Arlington

The writer is president of the Center for the Study of Economics.

