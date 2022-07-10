The bottom line in the ominous July 5 editorial “Our digital footprint” — that women across the country are “deleting reproductive health apps from their devices” and “preparing to hide their identities as they search the web for resources” — is understandable, but it overlooked an obvious and probably more effective strategy. Let’s borrow a page from the king of Denmark’s proposed response should the Nazis order all Jewish people to identify themselves by wearing the Star of David. Don’t hide — overwhelm. Women across the country should download “reproductive health apps,” fill them with fanciful “data” and open them often. And women and men across the country should carry out frequent internet searches for “abortion clinic,” “abortion pill” and such.