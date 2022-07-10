Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Karen Tumulty’s July 5 op-ed, “Why Youngkin, or someone similar to him, must run in ’24,” was dispiriting. She argued that former president Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would pose a greater risk as candidates for president than Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight A Trump or DeSantis presidency would be more disastrous, but we should first be clear what the consequences of a Youngkin candidacy would be. It seems more probable that Mr. Youngkin would be elected president as the Republican candidate than Mr. Trump, and a President Youngkin would almost certainly not do what is necessary to confront climate change and other major problems.

Perhaps given the dire state of our nation, we should accept Ms. Tumulty’s “Youngkin” compromise. But it is also worth reflecting on the “prudent” compromises our Founding Fathers had made. We still must live with the impact of those decisions — a government that now tends to be much more conservative than the people it represents. It is also a government more unstable than most could have imagined just five years ago. Does Ms. Tumulty think a Youngkin presidency would change that?

David Pawel, McLean

Karen Tumulty argued that the nation needs two sane political parties. She wrote that Republicans should nominate a 2024 presidential candidate such as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is an “alternative, rather than an amplification, of the worst aspects of Trumpism.” Mr. Youngkin is not such a person.

Mr. Youngkin’s political identity is built on the culture wars that threaten to tear our nation apart. He campaigned using the racial dog whistle of critical race theory. Among his first steps in office was the creation of a hotline for parents to anonymously report “divisive” statements by their children’s teachers. Tellingly, this tip line connects to the governor’s office, not to the state education department.

Mr. Youngkin has proved to be an extremist. When Democrats blocked his appointment of a former Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency chief to be the secretary of natural and historic resources, he created a new office to slash regulations and named that person to lead it. After Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, he proposed to end funding for abortions for Medicaid-eligible patients who receive a diagnosis that their fetus has an incapacitating mental or physical defect — a move of shocking cruelty.

Ms. Tumulty was right that preservation of our democracy requires a responsible conservative party. But Mr. Youngkin has not demonstrated any interest in leading that effort; rather, he has shown himself to be an ambitious politician seeking support from some of the most extreme members of the Trump base.

Rebecca P. Dick, Arlington

Though he might be smoother than Donald Trump, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) nonetheless embraces the former president’s authoritarian bent. Without any apparent research or attempt to consult with Virginia educators, his first executive order dictated what could be taught in Virginia’s schools. Regardless of public health variables, he also banned mask mandates, including in private schools, which have their own administrative system. His appointments to the Virginia board of education (which oversees public schools) include only one person with public school experience but directors of three corporate private education entities. After apparently alienating one candidate, he informed the community college board that it had better involve him in the search for a new chancellor or resign.

Ultimatums based on political goals are unsettling. Virginia’s schools, with modest funding, have been highly ranked, but Mr. Youngkin has made no attempt to capitalize on positive practices. Such blind dedication to ambition does not bode well for our commonwealth, much less our nation.

Virginia S. Dopp, Williamsburg, Va.

