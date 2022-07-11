Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Republicans and their partisan surrogates on the Supreme Court deprive women of fundamental reproductive rights and put their lives at risk in the process, Democrats cannot afford to lose focus. On Saturday, outgoing White House communications director Kate Bedingfield — a day after President Biden issued forceful remarks and executive orders in defense of abortion rights — lashed out at liberal activists who have criticized the administration for not going far enough with a surly remark: “Joe Biden’s goal in responding to Dobbs is not to satisfy some activists who have been consistently out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party.” Other White House officials should mince no words in repudiating Bedingfield’s sentiment — especially when “some activists” have been finely attuned to women’s fury.

When Democrats complain that their representatives never codified Roe v. Wade (even though Democrats since 1979 have only briefly had 60 votes in the Senate once in 2010), they should be reminded, as Vice President Harris said in an interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, that statutes mean little to a court intent on rewriting laws to fit itsideological goals. Harris noted that the Voting Rights Act, which Congress reauthorized multiple times, didn’t prevent the Supreme Court from eviscerating provisions in the law that would prevent states from implementing discriminatory voting restrictions. The problem has not been Democratic timidity; it is a lack of numbers in Congress and a radical, activist Supreme Court.

And when conservatives grouse that Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh drew protesters when he visited an upscale steakhouse in D.C., Democrats should point out, as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg did on “Fox News Sunday,” that “any public figure should always — always — be free from violence, intimidation and harassment, but should never be free from criticism or people exercising their First Amendment rights.”

The last people we should treat as victims are the intellectually dishonest and historically challenged justices who misrepresented their fidelity to Roe in their confirmation hearings and then threw nearly 50 years of precedent overboard with nary a concern about the women their decision would affect. (If justices are concerned about intrusions into their privacy, perhaps they should consider the plight of a rape victim compelled to drive 10 hours to secure an abortion.)

The temptation to strike out at the people defending abortion rights and peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights should be avoided at all costs. Harris rightly reminded voters that the upcoming midterm elections are “going to be about who serves in Congress, and we need a pro-choice Congress.”

Likewise, Harris added, voters must focus on “state offices, governors, secretaries of state, attorneys general” and “who’s going to be your DA, who’s going to be your sheriff, enforcing laws that are being passed to criminalize medical health providers, and maybe even the women who seek the service.” Voters must also direct their attention to defeating the referendum on Kansas’s ballot next month that would amend the state’s constitution to obliterate abortion rights, as well as passing the referendum that activists in Michigan are seeking to add to their November ballot that would protect abortion.

Biden told reporters on Sunday, “Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important.” He’s right. Failing to battle in state courts, pass initiatives to protect fundamental rights and elect politicians dedicated to ending the monstrous forced-birth movement will only prolong the suffering of millions of Americans.

