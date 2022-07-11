Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After a year and half of avoiding making strategic choices in the Middle East, President Biden will finally show his hand. His upcoming trip to the region will answer three critical questions: What will U.S. security commitments in the Persian Gulf look like going forward? What will the Biden administration’s role be in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? And how will Biden navigate the United States' classic dilemma of relying on allies who systemically violate its norms and values?

None of these questions has an easy answer. American choices in the Middle East all come with a distasteful cost. This is why every U.S. president avoided making them until events forced them to. President Biden is no exception. But given the ongoing reconfiguration of global politics, Biden’s choices are likely to impact U.S. leadership far beyond the immediate concerns he is trying to address. He must be careful not to create more problems than he is trying to solve.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shown the fallacy of the idea that the Middle East is no longer a U.S. strategic interest. The conflict has demonstrated that the stability of global energy markets, the United States’ global position and leadership of its allies are all tied to the Middle East. The crisis caught the Biden administration unprepared and seems to have given Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates the upper hand. In the United States’ rush to rally those important allies, it runs the risk of being led by them into conflicts it should avoid. Concretely, Biden must avoid adopting Saudi Arabia’s and the UAE’s expansive — and sometimes aggressive — definition of Gulf security in return for their cooperation on energy or Israel. If the United States overcommits itself, it may soon find itself choosing between a conflict with Iran and failing to deliver on its promises, with irreparable credibility losses.

Meanwhile, the normalization of relations between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco through the Abraham Accords have failed to produce broader peace and an end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Recurrent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians show the United States cannot ignore this conflict. So far, the Biden administration has opted for a modest goal: protecting the status quo between Israel and Palestine, with limited objectives such as reopening the U.S. Consulate in East Jerusalem and preventing provocative measures by both sides. But the last 20 months have shown that the political resources required to achieve that is high. In other words, this strategy is unsustainable for long.

Finally, Biden must make tough choices regarding Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, and, to a lesser extent, Egyptian dictator Abdel Fatah al-Sissi. MBS poses not a moral dilemma for the U.S. president, but a strategic one. The problem is not that the crown prince had, according to the CIA, ordered the killing of U.S. resident and Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. It is that MBS is a reckless and unreliable player with boundless ambition. The way MBS dealt with the marginal challenge posed by Khashoggi shows a unique level of brutality, recklessness and hunger for absolute power. This has been evident in other occasions as well: abducting the Lebanese prime minister and forcing him to resign during his visit to the Saudi capital; detaining tens of prominent Saudi businesspeople and forcing them to submit to his will; toying with Vladimir Putin while the Russian leader invades Ukraine and sets energy markets ablaze. These examples show what kind of leadership awaits Saudi Arabia — and the United States — if MBS becomes king. Saudi Arabia is too important to be left in the hands of such a player. If Biden chooses to appease MBS now, the crown prince will create a bigger problem for the United States later.

The same goes for Egypt’s president. Here, too, the real challenge for the United States is not Sissi’s brutality; it’s that Sissi has built a Putin-like regime for other Arab leaders to emulate, promotes anti-American rhetoric and flirts with China and North Korea. At the same time, the United States is paying him for things he would do anyway, such as fighting terrorists or mediating cease-fires between Hamas and Israel. Enabling Sissi doesn’t serve a single clear U.S. goal in the region. In fact, it undermines most of these goals.

It is true that the United States cannot freely choose its Middle Eastern allies or shape their values or agenda. It must deal with existing realities, no matter how inconvenient. But it can do this in two diametrically opposed approaches: One favors immediate goals with little or no concern for the longer term; the other uses U.S. engagement and power to address immediate concerns while pushing seriously for longer-term transformations. Biden should seek the latter.

Regarding Gulf security, the president should address the legitimate concerns of Arab allies, but also push them toward broader security arrangements with Iran to stabilize the region and safeguard U.S. leadership. He should make small steps of progress between Israelis and Palestinians, but also engage them in serious dialogue about the untenable consequences of the status quo. And he must engage Saudi Arabia and Egypt in ways that check their rulers’ powers, not enable them further. Such strategies would be American leadership at its best.

