Carl Tobias is the Williams Chair in Law at the University of Richmond. When the Senate returns today from its July Fourth Recess, the upper chamber should expeditiously confirm U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Wilson Hanes to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Hanes, whom President Biden nominated on April 27, is very experienced. She has served as a magistrate judge since 2020, when the court’s Article III judges appointed her to help them resolve its substantial docket, as a litigator for consumers in civil disputes across four years and as an assistant federal public defender for seven years. The opening that she would fill has been empty for more than eight months. Thus, the Senate must promptly confirm Hanes.

The vacancy arose on Nov. 1, when District Judge John Gibney assumed senior status after 11 years of dedicated service on the court whose reputation for speedily deciding civil cases has earned it the nickname “Rocket Docket.” Gibney had dutifully afforded Biden five months’ notice that he intended to take senior status. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) promptly instituted a process to suggest accomplished, mainstream candidates for Biden’s consideration. The senators asked a panel of experienced counsel they had assembled to speedily evaluate, interview and rate applicants. The group strongly recommended multiple highly qualified individuals last autumn. Warner and Kaine in turn recommended Hanes and Melissa O’Boyle, who has served as an Eastern District assistant U.S. attorney since 2007, to the White House on Nov. 4.

Hanes is exceptionally intelligent, diligent, ethical and independent. She earned a qualified rating from a substantial majority of the American Bar Association Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary and a well-qualified ranking from a minority. The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider Hanes in late July, and members should overwhelmingly approve her because she is an extremely qualified, mainstream nominee.

The Eastern District opening has existed for more than eight months. Kaine and Warner recommended Hanes in early November. Protracted nomination and confirmation times mean judicial nominees essentially have their careers and lives on hold. This could be particularly true for Hanes, as she might need to relocate her chambers, and the nominee’s family is based in Richmond. This extended vacancy has meant that Gibney has been carrying a sizable docket, even though many senior status judges are responsible for considerably fewer lawsuits. Gibney has continued to efficaciously resolve a large case load so that the district keeps speedily, economically and equitably concluding a significant, critical docket. Litigants, counsel and the public are indebted to the experienced jurist for his exceptional, ongoing service. However, he earned the right to assume senior status many months ago.

With the Senate’s return from its recess, Judiciary Committee members should quickly meet to deliberate on Hanes’s nomination and strongly report her, and the chamber must promptly set a floor debate and confirm her to the Eastern District vacancy that has long remained open. Her excellent record means that she deserves expeditious confirmation, and the nominee’s substantial capabilities will enable the court to burnish its hard-earned reputation as the Rocket Docket.

