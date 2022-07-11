The Post's View

Opinion Our picks for Maryland’s 2022 primary elections

By the
July 11, 2022 at 1:10 p.m. EDT
Campaign signs compete for space during the first day of early voting outside the Silver Spring Civic Building at Veterans Plaza on July 7 in Silver Spring. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Campaign signs compete for space during the first day of early voting outside the Silver Spring Civic Building at Veterans Plaza on July 7 in Silver Spring. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Maryland voters go to the polls on July 19 to vote in primary elections, and early voting is underway. Democratic and Republican nominees will be chosen for offices from Congress to statewide offices to county councils. Many of these elections will prove decisive because of lack of competition in the general election.

Early voting opportunities are available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 14. Election Day is Tuesday, July 19, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Maryland’s 2022 primary elections: How to vote, candidates and more

Here are our endorsements:

4th Congressional District

Democratic: Glenn Ivey

6th Congressional District

Democratic: David Trone

Republican: Neil C. Parrott

Attorney general

Democratic: Katie O’Malley

Republican: Jim Shalleck

Comptroller

Democratic: Brooke Lierman

Judges

Montgomery County: Carlos Acosta, Theresa Chernosky, Kathleen Dumais and Rachel McGuckian

Prince George’s County: Carole Coderre

Charles County: Monise Brown

Montgomery County executive

Democratic: David Blair

Montgomery County Council: Democratic

At-large seats: Gabe Albornoz, Evan Glass, Scott Goldberg and Will Jawando

District 1: Andrew Friedson

District 2: Marilyn Balcombe

District 3: Sidney Katz

District 4: Amy Ginsburg

District 5: Jeremiah Pope

District 6: Natali Fani-González

District 7: Dawn Luedtke

Montgomery County state’s attorney

Democratic: John McCarthy

Prince George’s County executive

Democratic: Angela D. Alsobrooks

Prince George’s County Council

At-large: Mel Franklin and Calvin S. Hawkins II

District 2: Wanika Fisher

District 3: Eve Shuman

District 4: Ingrid Harrison

District 6: Wala Blegay

District 7: Krystal Oriadha

District 8: Edward Burroughs III

District 9: Sydney J. Harrison

