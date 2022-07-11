Early voting opportunities are available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 14. Election Day is Tuesday, July 19, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Here are our endorsements:
4th Congressional District
Democratic: Glenn Ivey
6th Congressional District
Democratic: David Trone
Republican: Neil C. Parrott
Governor
Democratic: Tom Perez
Republican: Kelly M. Schulz
Attorney general
Democratic: Katie O’Malley
Republican: Jim Shalleck
Comptroller
Democratic: Brooke Lierman
Judges
Montgomery County: Carlos Acosta, Theresa Chernosky, Kathleen Dumais and Rachel McGuckian
Prince George’s County: Carole Coderre
Charles County: Monise Brown
Montgomery County executive
Democratic: David Blair
Montgomery County Council: Democratic
At-large seats: Gabe Albornoz, Evan Glass, Scott Goldberg and Will Jawando
District 1: Andrew Friedson
District 2: Marilyn Balcombe
District 3: Sidney Katz
District 4: Amy Ginsburg
District 5: Jeremiah Pope
District 6: Natali Fani-González
District 7: Dawn Luedtke
Montgomery County state’s attorney
Democratic: John McCarthy
Prince George’s County executive
Democratic: Angela D. Alsobrooks
Prince George’s County Council
At-large: Mel Franklin and Calvin S. Hawkins II
District 2: Wanika Fisher
District 3: Eve Shuman
District 4: Ingrid Harrison
District 6: Wala Blegay
District 7: Krystal Oriadha
District 8: Edward Burroughs III
District 9: Sydney J. Harrison
