First, Ira Hayes, the Marine and Pima Indian who was one of the flag raisers at Iwo Jima. I would also include one Confederate general, James Longstreet, for what he did after the war. He supported the Republican Party and fought against white supremacists. To understand why there are no monuments to Longstreet in the South (there is one at Gettysburg) is to understand the purpose of the existing monuments.