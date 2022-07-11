Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Across the long arc of Donald Trump’s rule over the Republican Party, there were many moments when people said, “This will be the last straw.” Again and again, the Republicans who found him repugnant but supported him out of a combination of cowardice and ambition told us this was finally it: They would no longer be able to stand by him and live with themselves.

It happened when he was heard on tape bragging about his ability to sexually assault women with impunity and when he was revealed to have manipulated U.S. foreign policy to serve his reelection campaign. And it happened again on Jan. 6, 2021.

Now we hear it from former House speaker Paul Ryan, courtesy of “Thank You for Your Servitude,” a dishy new book by Mark Leibovich. CNN has a preview, in which we learn that Ryan “found himself sobbing” watching the insurrection at the Capitol.

“I spent my whole adult life in that building,” Ryan said to Leibovich, who reports that Ryan told him “something snapped in him" that day.

What a stirring account of Ryan’s powerful love for American democracy and the institutions that maintain it! Surely Trump must be terrified that the party will cast him out before he can run for president again and win its nomination in 2024!

Well, no.

Consider Ryan, who represents a still-important faction of the party. Though he never made much secret of his distaste for Trump, Ryan worked with him through the first two years of his presidency, then left Congress after the 2018 elections. Ryan’s criticisms of Trump were relatively mild and, like this one, often delivered in private but passed on to reporters who would circulate them among Washington elite.

The function of such criticisms is decidedly not to attempt in any serious way to dislodge Trump from his position leading the party. It’s to signal to insiders that Ryan is one of the good guys, not some fawning lickspittle who will lie down at Trump’s feet, but a man of principle and integrity.

In fairness to Ryan, he did say a few days before Jan. 6 that Republicans should cease trying to steal the election for Trump. And from time to time he has gently suggested that the GOP should move past its cult of personality.

But Ryan sits today on the board of directors of the Fox Corporation, parent of Fox News, the central hub of the pro-Trump conservative media universe and the key delivery system for Jan. 6 misinformation ever since that day. Has Ryan used that position to seek some kind of change, to better inform the GOP masses about the threat to democracy that brought him to tears?

If he has, we haven’t heard about it. And if he had, I’m pretty sure he would have strategically leaked the information so people in Washington would know he’s still on the side of the angels.

Few would argue that if Ryan decided tomorrow to make it his mission to take down Trump, he could do it single-handedly. But prominent figures like him play an important role in keeping Trump atop the party. They shore up the party’s legitimacy by maintaining the idea that there are still people of principle within it who are devoted to conservative policy ideas (in Ryan’s case, cutting taxes for the wealthy and eviscerating the social safety net), without presenting anything but the weakest opposition to Trump.

Many of these people excuse Trump and the triumph of Trumpism by focusing attention only on the most vulgar manifestations of each, as though they could be separated from the larger enterprise. For four years, Republicans like Ryan would say they were happy with Trump, they just wished he would stop tweeting — as though that were the beginning and end of the problem.

Now they claim that Jan. 6 made them sad, but they say little or nothing about the party’s complete embrace of the belief that elections are legitimate only if Republicans win them (a belief to which Ryan himself has contributed).

Nor has Ryan said anything about the authoritarian turn in the GOP, which Trump brought to the fore but other Republicans have enthusiastically championed.

There’s a strong case to be made that the politicians poised to move into the vacuum if Trump doesn’t run in 2024, such as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and most especially Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are as much a threat to the survival of democracy as Trump, if not more. Authoritarianism is now all the rage in the GOP, and anyone who won’t demonstrate their contempt for democracy stands little chance of becoming the party’s leader, whether it’s Trump or someone else.

It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that what the Paul Ryans of the world want is simply a more presentable version of Trump. They want insiders to know they find Trump and his enthusiastic supporters distasteful. But will they object if Trumpist secretaries of state and governors engineer a theft of the 2024 election that actually works? Will they demand a wholesale reinvention of their party to purge it of the things that make it so attractive to white nationalists and conspiracy theorists?

I’m betting the answer is no. Don’t let the crocodile tears fool you.

