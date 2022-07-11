Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three woofs to Michael Gerson’s July 5 op-ed, “Why I will never live without a dog again,” for illuminating the power of the dog: affection, unconditional love and joy. They care for us, we care for them, and love, or whatever science wants to call it, connects us at the intersection in a deep, freeing way.

I find this almost daily in my family’s Shih-poo, Jerry, whom we brought into our home as a therapy dog for a son who barely survived a life-threatening trauma. Naturally, he became a therapy dog for all of us facing a pandemic and increasing gun violence. As Mr. Gerson noted, their personalities are pure, they give where we stumble, they do indeed renew us. In simplest terms, they do not allow us to not love. If we had more Lattes and Jerrys than the means to hurt each other, we’d all be much better off.

Gary Logan, Millersville

Michael Gerson’s reflection on “Why I will never live without a dog again” provided much-needed relief from the relentlessly grim news.

Not that having a dog protects you from bad times and ultimate sorrow. We bipeds generally outlive our pets and must bear the pain of loss. But, as Mr. Gerson wrote, “the transforming presence of love is worth the inevitability of grief.” Day in and day out, our furry friends give us the unconditional affection and utter joy in the moment that we rarely find in the human world.

I have a Havanese puppy, too, and can attest to his “thermonuclear cuteness.” He might not be the best-trained canine, nor an asset to our household cleanliness. But Wolfie is perfect as he is, and he thinks I am, too. Or so I believe.

Rayna Aylward, Annandale

