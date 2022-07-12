Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Talk about burying the lede. One has to read 15 paragraphs (plus navigate some snazzy charts) into a New York Times piece headlined “Most Democrats Don’t Want Biden in 2024, New Poll Shows” before learning that the poll finds President Biden has the edge against defeated former president Donald Trump 44 to 41 percent in a hypothetical matchup. How foolish would the GOP be to stick with Trump if he might be one of the few Republicans who could lose to an incumbent president polling worse than, well, Trump did during his presidency?

What’s more, the Times reports, “The poll showed that Democratic misgivings about Mr. Biden seemed to mostly melt away when presented with a choice between him and Mr. Trump: 92 percent of Democrats said they would stick with Mr. Biden.” Imagine that. Makes the preceding 15 or so paragraphs almost irrelevant.

Such data might prompt people to realize that an incumbent president’s rotten polling numbers — and even voters’ beliefs about whether the country is heading it the “right" or “wrong” direction — have precious little to do with Biden’s reelection prospects more than two years from now. It might serve to put Biden’s polling in context with other Western leaders such as France’s Emmanuel Macron, whose own rotten polling did not stop him from what would be a landslide victory in the United States (winning 59 percent in the second round of France’s election).

The media obsession with Biden’s low poll numbers and unproven assumptions about what they mean (e.g., Democrats will all suffer from his ratings in the midterms; Trump is coming back to power) repeats three mistakes endemic in political coverage.

First, in our highly tribal political scheme where tens of millions of people cannot bear to admit their own candidate lost in 2020, any president will automatically lose about half of the country’s support. We see this at the policy level, as well. Describe, for example, the steps Biden is taking to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression, and poll respondents register overwhelming approval. But introduce Biden’s name, and an overwhelming percentage of Republicans disapprove of his handling of the war.

By definition, tribalism means the other side can do no right and one’s own side can never be blamed for anything. Given that phenomenon, the days of 60 percent or even 55 percent presidential approval ratings are likely a thing of the past. That makes polling in the 40s look fairly solid.

Second, the party with the biggest problem is arguably not the Democrats, despite the framing of the Times’s story; rather, it is the Republican Party, which cannot separate itself from the instigator of a violent insurrection who would stand to lose against arguably the weakest incumbent president since Trump. The party is so paralyzed by disinformation and bamboozled by cynical politicians that it is unable to rally around another Republican with national name recognition over someone who stands a good chance of being indicted in federal or state court.

Third, the assumption that the Democratic Party is doomed to fail misconstrues the party’s strength. Despite Biden’s polling, the generic congressional ballot, which measures which party voters would prefer to run Congress, has narrowed in recent weeks. Democratic enthusiasm is up, and Democratic Senate candidates are running strong even in red states such as Ohio. Maybe the positions that Democrats have taken are resonating. Or maybe their opponents are turning off even disenchanted voters.

The focus on Biden’s droopy poll numbers might serve the media’s effort to appear just as critical of this president as the last. But the more insightful analysis would be to probe how the GOP has become so tethered to a candidate who might not even be able to beat Biden and how Republicans might fail to fully capitalize on the Democrats’ midterm curse.

