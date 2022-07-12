Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The system breakdown was more than a mere disruption to streaming services or texting friends. The country’s social, political and economic infrastructure was compromised. Customers were left unable to work. Family members could not contact vulnerable loved ones. Folks were cut off from 911 services. Payment systems were unavailable. Banking was disrupted. The Canada Revenue Agency’s telephone services were interrupted. The ArriveCan app, which is required to enter the country by air, was not loading. And all this during a pandemic. The outage was a catastrophe that only the most privileged and fortunate could brush aside as a fleeting inconvenience.

Rogers took its sweet time communicating the reason for the system disruption and getting service restored. On Saturday, Rogers President and CEO Tony Staffieri released a statement indicating “our services have been restored, and our networks and systems are close to fully operational.” But services had not been fully restored, since some were still experiencing disruptions, so the explanation and apology left much to be desired.

Staffieri suggested the problem was “a network system failure following a maintenance update in our core network, which caused some of our routers to malfunction early Friday morning.” The company is offering a paltry credit of a few bucks to compensate users for the disruption — a credit, automatically applied, for the time of the outage. “We let you down yesterday,” Staffieri wrote. I’ll say. An apology, piddling credit and promise to do better in the future aren’t enough.

Three companies control 90 percent of the telecommunications market in Canada. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne met with the heads of those companies on Monday to discuss the Rogers outage and the state of the industry. He directed them to “improve the resiliency and reliability” of the country’s networks “by ensuring a formal arrangement is in place within 60 days.” That arrangement is meant to include “agreements on (i) emergency roaming, (ii) mutual assistance during outages, & (iii) a communication protocol to better inform the public and authorities during telecommunications emergencies.” He also noted the Canadian Radio-television and Communications Commission (CRTC) will investigate the outage. That’s fine. But Parliament should launch its own investigation, too. The CRTC is captured by industry and cannot be trusted.

The outage came just days after Rogers held talks with Canada’s antitrust authority to discuss its plans for a $15 billion takeover of another internet company, Shaw Communications. It’s now clear that Canada ought to forbid Rogers from merging with Shaw and further marching the industry toward monopoly. It should also move toward nationalizing telecom infrastructure and creating a public service provider. SaskTel, which is a crown corporation owned by the government of Saskatchewan, could work as a model. It has been done. It can be done again.

Canada’s telecommunications industry is critical to the country, an essential component to the systems through which we live our lives. The Rogers outage demonstrated once more that leaving the operation and security of telecommunications to a handful of corporations — which are more than happy to use the constrained market to bilk customers — is unwise and dangerous.

The network failure isn’t just a consumer issue. It’s also a national security issue. The Rogers outage wasn’t a cyberattack, but it could have been. A bill before Parliament seeks to address this issue, giving the state capacity to force telecom companies to protect against and report cyberattacks. But that isn’t enough. If the risk is serious enough to warrant such a bill, it’s serious enough to give the government a reason to operate and secure the network itself.

As disconcerting as the Rogers failure was, some good might come of it yet. Maybe people have finally had enough of being used and abused by a handful of unaccountable companies in an industry everyone relies upon. Maybe we’ll see a shift in how we think about telecom services — and what we do to make them work for us.

