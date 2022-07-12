The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

July 12, 2022 at 5:08 p.m. EDT
Former president Donald Trump acknowledges his supporters after delivering remarks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines in October. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Michael Gerson was right in his July 8 Friday Opinion commentary, “A centrist coalition is the answer to Trumpism,” but he understated the value and importance of a robust centrist bloc. It is not just the answer to Trumpism or any other far-right successors to Trumpism. It is also the answer to similar initiatives from the far left. Both are equally divisive.

Centrists used to decide who gets elected in most elections, what passes in Congress and who is president. Gerrymandering has dwindled their effectiveness, but they are still key in many elections and the fate of much legislation. What has been lacking is a strong centrist leader who can unite the center right and center left and stand up to efforts of extremist political leaders to pick off centrists through misleading rhetoric and political advertising.

Bruce Hahn, Winchester, Va.

