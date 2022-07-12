The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Don’t let crypto get a foot in the vault

July 12, 2022 at 5:07 p.m. EDT
A bitcoin ATM in January at Reiter's Books in D.C. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
I was disappointed to read in the July 5 news article “Experts fear part of new bill could destabilize traditional banking system” that some lawmakers are proposing allowing cryptocurrency companies to have access to the banking system without the safeguards that apply to traditional banks.

I don’t own any investments involving cryptocurrency and probably never will. Frankly, I don’t understand what purpose cryptocurrency serves other than something to gamble on. I don’t want my taxpayer dollars to be used to bail out risky crypto firms that are unable to meet their obligations. I lived through that during the 2008 financial meltdown.

So, if crypto firms are afforded the privilege of having access to the banking system like traditional banks, they should be subject to the same rules that apply to traditional banks, including the requirements to maintain financial reserves and pass a financial stress test.

Bob Benna, Potomac

