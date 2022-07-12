I was disappointed to read in the July 5 news article “ Experts fear part of new bill could destabilize traditional banking system ” that some lawmakers are proposing allowing cryptocurrency companies to have access to the banking system without the safeguards that apply to traditional banks.

I don’t own any investments involving cryptocurrency and probably never will. Frankly, I don’t understand what purpose cryptocurrency serves other than something to gamble on. I don’t want my taxpayer dollars to be used to bail out risky crypto firms that are unable to meet their obligations. I lived through that during the 2008 financial meltdown.