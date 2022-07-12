I was disappointed to read in the July 5 news article “Experts fear part of new bill could destabilize traditional banking system” that some lawmakers are proposing allowing cryptocurrency companies to have access to the banking system without the safeguards that apply to traditional banks.
So, if crypto firms are afforded the privilege of having access to the banking system like traditional banks, they should be subject to the same rules that apply to traditional banks, including the requirements to maintain financial reserves and pass a financial stress test.
Bob Benna, Potomac