Adam Lashinsky is a former executive editor of Fortune magazine and author of “Inside Apple: How America’s Most Admired — and Secretive — Company Really Works.” Let’s set aside for a moment the consequential issues of free speech and corporate litigation and call Elon Musk’s behavior in his canceled Twitter takeover fiasco what it is: dishonorable.

Musk has decided he doesn’t want to buy Twitter for the simple reason that he screwed up. He agreed in April to pay $44 billion to buy the company, but his timing was atrocious. With interest rates rising, the Russian assault on Ukraine raging and the stock market plunging, Twitter’s shares promptly tanked. Musk promised to pay $54.20 per share. But Twitter shares fell to the mid-30s by May and plunged below $33, a drop of more than 11 percent, on Monday, the first day of trading after Musk disclosed last week that he no longer wanted to complete the acquisition.

But Musk can’t simply say he goofed. All-knowing billionaires whose visions reshape the planet don’t make mistakes, after all. Instead, it must be someone else’s fault. In this case, Musk claimed Twitter is obfuscating the true number of fake accounts driven by automated bots. The company pegs this number at about 5 percent — it has acknowledged for years it’s not sure exactly how many bot accounts there are — but Musk senses from observing the commentary from his more than 100 million followers that the number is higher. (Fun fact: Musk’s followers have grown by about 20 million since he began his takeover quest.)

Musk’s long-expected bombshell was merely the culmination of months of casting shade on the company he supposedly wanted to own. Along the way, he publicly insulted Twitter executives, held an awkward question-and-answer session with employees and at one point enigmatically said the deal was “on hold” — hardly a term of art in Wall Street dealmaking.

While the lawyers stage for battle, it is easy to forget that Musk has wreaked havoc on a company’s internal operations — and that the world that waits for his latest utterance normalizes such behavior. It’s evocative of an American president who tolerates an attack on his own country’s Capitol and petulantly refuses to attend his successor’s inauguration. Musk, like Donald Trump, plays by his own rules. And his enablers tut-tut it all as Elon being Elon. After all, he’s great copy.

But no one is going to come out of this stronger. When Twitter announced on Friday it would sue Musk to force him to complete the deal, co-founder Evan Williams tweeted that were he still on the board he’d be “asking if we can just let this whole ugly episode blow over.” Williams surely sees a protracted legal battle as a recipe for continued mayhem. But if the company stood down now, it would lose its leverage to fight Musk, who promptly tweeted that Twitter will have to disclose its bot data in court. On Monday, Twitter told securities regulators it had sent Musk a letter calling his nixing of the deal “invalid and wrongful” and promising to hold him to it.

Having revolutionized payments, commercial rocketry and electric cars, Musk wins lots of well-deserved awards for being an entrepreneur for the ages. But he has also shown himself to be an unreliable and dishonest partner who will cut and run from his own stupid deal terms — Musk waived the standard right to investigate Twitter’s finances and operations before signing the purchase agreement. Pity the fool who does the next deal with Musk if that transaction ceases to be to the great man’s liking.

A final irony in all this is that had Musk followed through with his buyout, he might have prodded Twitter in the right direction. Although he has experience neither in running a media company nor in turning around established corporations, Musk did have some promising ideas. He floated the notion, for example, of charging governments and corporations to use Twitter. That commercial-account concept has been kicking around Twitter for years. If it is done right, users with more followers would pay more money and would get greater utility from their accounts.

A Musk product reordering would have unleashed other reforms. Twitter could charge for verification of accounts, for example. The coveted blue check mark started as a way to instill trust by separating celebrities from impostors but never developed or improved beyond that; Trump’s own handle — @realDonaldTrump — was a reminder that the platform was riddled long ago with fakes. A Google-like search-term advertising product on Twitter is another potential revenue driver.

Twitter could pursue these ideas without Musk. And it might well yet. But not before it dispatches with the litigious and messy aftermath of Musk’s mischief-making. However the legal battle is resolved, the company will be left with a discredited board, a battered management team, a demoralized workforce and an imploded stock price.

And with one of its most famous users undoubtedly off on his next self-centered adventure.

