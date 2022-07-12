The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Here’s a modest filibuster reform even enthusiasts should embrace

July 12, 2022 at 5:05 p.m. EDT
Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) at a May 10 news conference on Capitol Hill, calling on senators to end the filibuster to protect abortion rights. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
I do not share James Hohmann’s reverence for the filibuster, relayed in his July 7 Thursday Opinion column, “Ending the filibuster now would be madness.” However, here is a modest reform even its enthusiasts should embrace: eliminating its use to prevent a bill from even being debated.

The Senate’s rule that requires 60 votes to end debate has mutated to choke starting debate. This “silent filibuster” is a major reason the Senate has devolved from “the world’s greatest deliberative body” into one approximating Gilbert and Sullivan’s House of Peers, which “did nothing in particular and did it very well.”

There ought to be at least 60 votes for this practical suggestion, including from senators who cherish the filibuster as a lubricant of compromise and bipartisanship. But if not, the next time the silent filibuster is deployed to prevent opening debate, it should be challenged and the rule clarified by majority vote. This modest reform would allow the Senate to deliberate. Senators could explain themselves, albeit at length, and when they have either been accommodated or driven 60 colleagues to distraction, a majority could act.

It is not as good as the Ornstein solution (which would require the minority to muster 41 votes to continue debating), but it might help a little.

Royce Hanson, Montgomery Village

