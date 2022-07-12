The Senate’s rule that requires 60 votes to end debate has mutated to choke starting debate. This “silent filibuster” is a major reason the Senate has devolved from “the world’s greatest deliberative body” into one approximating Gilbert and Sullivan’s House of Peers, which “did nothing in particular and did it very well.”

I do not share James Hohmann’s reverence for the filibuster, relayed in his July 7 Thursday Opinion column, “ Ending the filibuster now would be madness .” However, here is a modest reform even its enthusiasts should embrace: eliminating its use to prevent a bill from even being debated.

There ought to be at least 60 votes for this practical suggestion, including from senators who cherish the filibuster as a lubricant of compromise and bipartisanship. But if not, the next time the silent filibuster is deployed to prevent opening debate, it should be challenged and the rule clarified by majority vote. This modest reform would allow the Senate to deliberate. Senators could explain themselves, albeit at length, and when they have either been accommodated or driven 60 colleagues to distraction, a majority could act.