George F. Will’s tone-deaf whining about kids these days in his July 10 op-ed, “ Those aggressively illiberal millennials ,” was about what you’d expect from its title. It was remarkable, mostly, for claiming that “abundant data confirm” its sweeping generalizations about all Americans younger than 30 while providing precisely none of that data.

I, as a younger millennial, learned more tools, and more useful tools, for media analysis by reading, watching and participating in discussions online than I ever did in my English classes. Mr. Will might wish it were otherwise, but Aristotle’s analysis of highly formalized live theater productions created on specified themes for contests simply has nothing much to add to discussions of the long-term episodic storytelling and serialized epics that form the core of the modern media landscape.