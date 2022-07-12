Absurd America Opinion

This is a nebula — a giant cloud of gas and place where stars are born. It’s called Carina Nebula. Carina Nebula Nebula Astronomers don't know the full story of how these features formed. These are stars just formed in our galaxy from the dust in the nebula. NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI Carina Nebula Nebula Astronomers don't know the full story of how these features formed. These are stars just formed in our galaxy from the dust in the nebula. NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI It would take about 7 years traveling at the speed of light to cross this area. Carina Nebula Nebula These are stars just formed in our galaxy from the dust in the nebula. Astronomers don't know the full story of how these features formed. NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI It would take about 11 years traveling at the speed of light to cross this area. Carina Nebula Nebula These are stars just formed in our galaxy from the dust in the nebula. Astronomers don't know the full story of how these features formed. NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI Carina is one of the largest star-forming regions in the Milky Way. It is about 7,500 light-years away. This means that it would take 7,600 years traveling at the speed of light to go from Earth to Carina’s region. So this is not Carina Nebula as it looks today but as it did 7,600 years ago, when the light recorded by the new James Webb telescope left its source.

Present 5,600 B.C. The time shown in the picture above. Jesus Christ is born. 4 B.C. U.S. signs Declaration of Independence. 1776 A.D. Egyptians build pyramids at Giza. Around 2,500 B.C. Present 5,600 B.C. The time shown in the picture above. Jesus Christ is born. 4 B.C. U.S. signs Declaration of Independence. 1776 A.D. Egyptians build pyramids at Giza. Around 2,500 B.C. 5,600 B.C. The time shown in the picture above. Present Jesus Christ is born. 4 B.C. U.S. signs Declaration of Independence. 1776 A.D. Egyptians build pyramids at Giza. Around 2,500 B.C.

Bonkers, right?

Everything about the Webb telescope is mind-boggling. Ponder this: Humans sent a telescope the size of a tennis court into space and parked it four times farther away than the moon.

1 million miles Webb Earth Moon 1 million miles Webb Earth Moon 1 million miles Webb Earth Moon

There it orbits the sun along with us, just so we can get some pictures.

Webb Sun Earth Moon Earth’s orbit Webb Sun Earth Moon Earth’s orbit Webb Earth Sun Moon Earth’s orbit

The very first Webb image made public showed thousands of galaxies as they appeared about 13 billion years ago — that’s almost as far back in time as the Big Bang itself:

Brighter points such as this one are stars in our own galaxy. The orange distorted galaxies are farther, some 13 billion light years from us. Whiter blurs are galaxies that are closer to us. NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI Brighter points such as this one are stars in our own galaxy. The orange distorted galaxies are farther, some 13 billion light years from us. Whiter blurs are galaxies that are closer to us. NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI The orange distorted galaxies are farther, some 13 billion light years from us. Brighter points such as this one are stars in our own galaxy. Whiter blurs are galaxies that are closer to us. NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI The orange distorted galaxies are farther, some 13 billion light years from us. Brighter points such as this one are stars in our own galaxy. Whiter blurs are galaxies that are closer to us. NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI

Remember, most of the colored circles and smudges in this image are galaxies — not stars. Galaxies can contain billions of stars and planets. And the square above represents just a tiny speck of space — NASA compared it to the patch of sky that would be covered by a grain of sand held at arm’s length on the surface of the Earth.

About 13 billion years The oldest point in the image above. Present Dinosaurs extinct 65 million years ago The Sun and the Earth are formed 4.5 billion years Big Bang 13.8 billion years About 13 billion years The oldest point in the image above. Present Dinosaurs extinct 65 million years ago The Sun and the Earth are formed 4.5 billion years Big Bang 13.8 billion years About 13 billion years The oldest point in the image above. Present Dinosaurs extinct 65 million years ago The Sun and the Earth are formed 4.5 billion years Big Bang 13.8 billion years

The Big Bang itself is not something we’ll be able to see with the Webb telescope. But the images the telescope produces will help us learn when and how the first celestial objects were formed as the universe cooled.

To give you an idea of what the Webb can do, this is what we could see in the same region of sky before and after the Webb telescope.

Before: An image from the Hubble telescope After: The same region photographed by the Webb Images from NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI Before: An image from the Hubble telescope After: The same region photographed by the Webb Images from NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI Before: An image from the Hubble telescope After: The same region photographed by the Webb Images from NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI Before: An image from the Hubble telescope After: The same region photographed by the Webb Images from NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

The Webb will help us better understand much more than how galaxies form. The photo below shows how a star similar to our sun looks as it is dying:

Southern Ring Nebula The reddish core of a dying star in our galaxy. A second, normal star, here. This is a cloud of gas made of chemical components ejected by the dying star. NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI Southern Ring Nebula The reddish core of a dying star in our galaxy. A second, normal star, here. This is a cloud of gas made of chemical components ejected by the dying star. NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI Southern Ring Nebula The reddish core of a dying star in our galaxy. Scientists got their first clear peek at a second, normal star, here. This is a cloud of gas made of chemical components ejected by the dying star. NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI Southern Ring Nebula The reddish core of a dying star in our galaxy. Scientists got their first clear peek at a second, normal star, here. This is a cloud of gas made of chemical components ejected by the dying star. NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

As the star loses strength, it sheds its outer layers, creating a cloud of gas — the colorful ring surrounding the core. Such images will help us understand how dying stars spread atoms and molecules into space, and how that changes the chemistry of the universe.

With the Webb, we’ll also be able to see how stars are born. This image shows a group of five galaxies. Some of the galaxies are so close that they crash into each other, forming new stars. Younger stars are blue, older ones are red.

Stephan’s Quintet The five galaxies labeled form the first group of galaxies ever discovered, in 1877. 2 1 3 4 The galaxies are clashing here. 5 Orange dots are galaxies much farther away. NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI Stephan’s Quintet The five galaxies labeled form the first group of galaxies ever discovered, in 1877. 2 1 3 The galaxies are clashing here. 4 5 Orange dots are galaxies much farther away. NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI Stephan’s Quintet The five galaxies labeled form the first group of galaxies ever discovered, in 1877. 2 A star in our own galaxy, the Milky Way. 1 3 The galaxies are clashing here. 4 This is the closest galaxy in this photo, 40 million light-years away from us. The other four are about 290 million light-years away. Orange dots are galaxies much farther away. 5 NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI Stephan’s Quintet The five galaxies labeled form the first group of galaxies ever discovered, in 1877. Scientists believe that these clouds are a sign of a black hole in the middle of this galaxy. This area shows gas from the merging galaxies. 2 A star in our own galaxy, the Milky Way. 1 3 The galaxies are clashing here. 4 This is the closest galaxy in this photo, 40 million light-years away from us. The other four are about 290 million light-years away. 5 Orange dots are galaxies much farther away. NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI

Finally, the Webb telescope allows scientists to collect data of the chemical composition of stars and planets outside our solar system. This kind of detailed information will ultimately help us look for signs of life elsewhere in our galaxy.

These stunning images are a major achievement for us Earthlings. And given everything absurd we’ve witnessed on Earth of late, they are more than that. If nothing else, the humongousness of the universe ought to put our problems into perspective. A little insignificance isn’t such a bad thing.

Sources: Yvette Cendes, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, helped to label the images on this page. Mercedes López-Morales, also from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, and Nikolay Nikolov, from the Space Telescope Science Institute, were also consulted for this piece.

