Memo to the New York Times: It’s a bad time to publish inaccurate information about pregnancies. In a July 4 guest essay on ectopic pregnancy for the Times, Leah Libresco Sargeant used language that doesn’t meet medical standards for discussion and treatment of such conditions, as a social media furor promptly pointed out. In an apparent effort to host an array of opinions, the Times privileged the author’s linguistic preferences over the greater imperative to convey precise, factual information to readers. That mistake comes at a fraught moment to be writing about women’s health, as new battles over reproductive rights have turned the beat into a linguistic and ideological minefield.

The Supreme Court’s decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade has not clarified the regulatory environment but upended it. Concerns arising from the conflicts in state abortion policies include how medical providers will treat patients with pregnancy complications. STAT, for instance, reported that a woman experiencing an ectopic pregnancy days after the court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health had to wait for a Missouri hospital’s ethics committee to sign off on her treatment.

Ectopic pregnancies are potentially fatal for the mother — and always fatal for the fetus. Will hospitals treat these cases as aggressively as they did before the court’s decision in Dobbs? “The lack of specificity over what counts as a threat to the mother’s life means some doctors feel pressure to sit and watch patients’ health deteriorate until they’re able to intervene,” reported STAT.

In her Times piece, Sargeant defined ectopic pregnancy as one in which “the baby implants somewhere other than the uterus.” And the essay noted that the “situation is fatal for the baby” and dangerous for the mother.

In the vast majority of ectopic pregnancies, the embryo lodges in the fallopian tubes — a perilous development, physician Beverly Gray explains to the Erik Wemple Blog. “It’s a very narrow tube, and you have an embryo that’s traveling along the tube. The tube is not hospitable for the development of a pregnancy and what happens is it stretches to the point where it’s super thin and that can cause an emergent situation: Hemorrhage and bleeding,” says Gray, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Duke University School of Medicine.

Given that background, consider this line from the Times guest essay: “From a pro-life perspective, delivering a baby who is ectopic is closer to delivering a baby very prematurely because the mother has life-threatening eclampsia,” writes Sargeant, who according to the Times bio is an author and leader of “an online community that focuses on the dignity of dependence.”

Boldface added to highlight a big problem: Never is an ectopic “baby” “delivered.” “We are not delivering anything when we perform surgery for an ectopic pregnancy,” says physician Louise King, an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School. “It’s not a delivery. A delivery is a term that actually has meaning in medical parlance.”

Asked about the use of this terminology to describe an ectopic pregnancy, a Times spokeswoman told the Erik Wemple Blog: “This is a guest essay which reflects the author’s views. The author is clear about ectopic pregnancy: ‘an ectopic pregnancy definitely won’t survive.’”

With that statement, the Times endorses factual contradiction in its pages. The idea that doctors deliver ectopic “babies” is central to Sargeant’s essay, which calls for wide-ranging compassion in these situations. A key paragraph:

My goal for a post-Roe world is that we can offer more love and material support to mothers and children, especially in the hardest cases. The logic of abortion has been that you have to pick a side between the baby or the mother. But even in the case of ectopic pregnancy, you can side with both — treating mother and child with dignity. Both can benefit from the attention paid to the other.

To get just that perspective, Sargeant went to see a “Catholic surgeon” when she experienced an ectopic pregnancy. She was pleased with his approach: “He began by expressing his condolences. He talked about our options, he talked about our baby as a baby.”

Gray came away from the opinion piece with a certain interpretation. “I think the thing that stood out to me the most is this narrative that physicians who provide abortion care are not compassionate,” she says. “I had a very strong reaction to that.” So did King: “I was frankly offended on all of our behalves.”

Physicians meet patients “where they are,” says King — meaning that if someone wanted King to use the language of “delivery” and “baby” during treatment for an ectopic pregnancy, she would gladly do so with her patient, as well as trying to accommodate them in other ways. “If a patient asks me to pray with them before surgery, I will pray in the way that is most meaningful for them,” says King.

None of those considerations, however, changes the science underlying the treatment, says King, who would note in medical records that she’d removed a fallopian tube, terminated the pregnancy and collected “products of conception.”

Journalism on ectopic pregnancy has immense stakes. NPR reported that after Texas passed restrictive abortion laws — before the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs — “at least several OB-GYNs in the Austin area received a letter from a pharmacy in late 2021 saying it would no longer fill the drug methotrexate in the case of ectopic pregnancy.” Methotrexate is a drug that treats ectopic pregnancies without surgery.

“Misinformation about ectopic pregnancies is absolutely out there and I think it’s influencing how a lot of people approach ectopic pregnancies,” says Carmel Shachar, executive director at the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology and Bioethics at Harvard Law School.

Guest essays don’t represent the institution that publishes them. As such, outlets must accommodate and respect the views and experience of the essayist — but that duty cannot conflict with facts and science. Run a correction, New York Times.

