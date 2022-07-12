Regarding the July 6 front-page article “21-year-old made violent threats in ’19, police say”:
What good is it to save unborn children only to kill them later?
Leah Sheps Zendel, Potomac
I am sick to my stomach and furious after reading about more and more mass shootings in our country [“‘Nothing feels safe’ for Americans rattled by violence, gripped by fear,” front page, July 6]. It’s so difficult to read about these shootings, which occur every single day. It is disgusting and appalling that nothing will change in our country as long as there are politicians who are under the thumb of the National Rifle Association and care more about guns than about the lives of Americans.
We must ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ghost guns immediately to save lives. Assault weapons are weapons of war and have no place in our society. Americans want to be safe. Americans should have the freedom to go outside, attend a parade, watch fireworks, shop for groceries or go to school without fear of being massacred. Americans deserve this basic freedom now.
Rebecca Batt, Rockville