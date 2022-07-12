It doesn’t matter that Robert E. Crimo III’s upbringing was troubled or that he had mental health issues. What matters is that he should never have had access to assault rifles.

I am sick to my stomach and furious after reading about more and more mass shootings in our country [“‘Nothing feels safe’ for Americans rattled by violence, gripped by fear,” front page, July 6]. It’s so difficult to read about these shootings, which occur every single day. It is disgusting and appalling that nothing will change in our country as long as there are politicians who are under the thumb of the National Rifle Association and care more about guns than about the lives of Americans.