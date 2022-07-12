National Soccer Hall-of-Famer Bruce Murray is the spitting image of his gentlemanly father and was (in the likely words of his expat Scottish father) but a “wee lad” when I had the distinct pleasure of acquaintance with the family back in the 1970s, and I wish him nothing but goodwill through his current health issues, as reported in the July 6 Sports article “ ‘We just don’t know.’ ”

Lest it be forgotten or overlooked, it is worth noting — in the current political climate in which some wish to deny systemic racism — that the Bretton Woods Recreation Center was the creation of the State Department back in the late 1960s. The State Department sought a local venue where Black African diplomats might enjoy golf or tennis outings with public- and private-sector individuals. There was no local country club at the time whose bylaws allowed participation by these diplomats, even as a guest, much less a member.