Uber is well known for brawling in its early days — but a recent investigation reveals just how dirty the company was willing to fight to set its wheels in motion. The ride-hailing start-up deserves credit for revolutionizing transportation, and criticism for causing so much harm along the way. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Post reported this week on a 18.7-gigabyte store of data, including 83,000 emails, direct messages, presentations and other files, that was obtained by the Guardian and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The documents cover the years 2013 to 2017, during co-founder Travis Kalanick’s tenure as chief executive — a time when his firm was notorious for its ruthlessness, rule-breaking and toxic corporate culture. In that regard, many of this week’s revelations are, well, less than revelatory: The world already knew that Uber operated illegally until lawmakers could be bullied into authorizing its operations; that it lobbied aggressively; that it made rides cheaper than it could afford and paid drivers more than it could sustain, then pulled out the rug.

Nonetheless, a number of the newly detailed practices are galling. Uber’s so-called kill switch that it could use to cut off access to its internal systems when regulators attempted to investigate it, or its effort to block access to cars around police stations so that authorities couldn’t benefit from its services, speaks to a company with no interest in accountability. Worse still is the company’s response to physical attacks on its drivers during clashes with the taxi industry, which it treated as a strategic opportunity to be exploited rather than a crisis to avert at all costs. “Violence guarantee[s] success,” Mr. Kalanick allegedly texted fellow executives. (A spokesperson has denied the exchange occurred.)

Many people are inclined to forgive Uber’s more mild sins. The taxi industry, after all, needed shaking up. A noncompetitive market benefited only a narrow, privileged class of medallion-holding drivers, at the expense of riders who waited too long and were charged too much. Uber was never going to get permission to roll into cities and change the game, so it gate-crashed instead. The numbers suggest its intervention helped: A 2015 study, for instance, found that cab complaints in New York and Chicago decreased when Uber burst onto the scene. Anecdote suggests the same: When was it ever this easy to get to the airport?

Yet there’s another side to this coin. Cheering on an upstart, or start-up, for flouting too-burdensome regulations as a means of improving the status quo can turn once-firm lines blurry. And it can encourage that same plucky underdog, as well as others, to violate all manner of laws and norms that exist for good reason. The same sort of story describes plenty other Silicon Valley unicorns that have made society better and worse at the same time. Uber might be the model case for the age of disruption — not because it always did the right thing, but because it didn’t.

