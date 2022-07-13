The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Either there is a right to privacy or there isn’t

July 13, 2022 at 4:29 p.m. EDT
Law enforcement officers gather in front of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh's home in Chevy Chase on July 2. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)
Regarding Ruth Marcus’s July 10 op-ed, “All justices have a right to privacy”:

I’m sorry, but I thought the Supreme Court just decided that there is no such thing as a right to privacy. If there is none for women seeking abortions, there is none for Supreme Court justices seeking a little peace and quiet in their own home without picketers exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech. Nor can a Supreme Court justice expect to have a quiet dinner when out in the public sphere.

James C.L. Brown, Milton, Del.

Regarding Alexandra Petri’s July 9 op-ed, “Life, liberty and the pursuit of … a nice steak?”:

It was such fun reading Ms. Petri make mincemeat out of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s right to enjoy his steak at Morton’s free of protests against his Supreme Court vote to halt women’s self-determination over their own bodies.

The clincher, though, was Morton’s choice of words in defending its prominent patron that politics should not be allowed to interrupt the justice’s dinner “regardless of your side.” Will it be a baked potato or french fries then? Nice to know Morton’s supports a choice about something.

Marilyn Urwitz, Washington

