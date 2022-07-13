Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since 1864, each state in the nation has sent two statues of distinguished citizens to represent it in the U.S. Capitol. None of the figures in the National Statuary Hall collection have depicted Black Americans, a shameful omission that was finally corrected Wednesday, when the statue of famed educator and civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune, representing Florida, was unveiled as part of the collection.

“Today we are rewriting the history we want to share with our future generations. We are replacing a remnant of hatred and division with a symbol of hope and inspiration,” said Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) at the unveiling of the 11-foot, white marble sculpture. Bethune, a fighter for the rights of Black people and women, a presidential adviser, and a teacher who helped start the United Negro College Fund, replaced Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith.

Starting in 2000, states were allowed to remove and replace existing statues with new ones; though a handful of states did so, until this week none of the replacements depicted Black Americans. The selection of Bethune came after Florida lawmakers voted in 2016 to replace the Smith statue amid a nationwide backlash against Confederate symbols that followed the massacre of nine Black worshipers at a historic Black church in Charleston, S.C. Use of Bethune’s likeness was approved in 2018 by lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Scott (R).

Advertisement

In the next few years, there will be other Black Americans taking their rightful — but long denied — positions in the historic hall. Virginia has decided to replace Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee with civil rights leader Barbara Johns, and Arkansas will honor civil rights activist Daisy Bates. States that still choose to have themselves represented by treacherous defenders of the Confederacy — Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia — should follow the lead of states that have recognized that those who fought so fiercely to try to tear apart the union have no place in the seat of its government.

On the pedestal of the statue of Bethune, sculpted by Florida artist Nilda Comas, the first Hispanic female master sculptor chosen for the Statuary Hall State Collection, are these words: “Invest in the human soul. Who knows, it may be a diamond in the rough.” Just as her words and her life inspired her contemporaries, so will her selection as the first Black American to be represented in Statuary Hall enlighten future generations.

GiftOutline Gift Article