Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Though Democrats are in power in Washington, much of the nation’s political agenda is being set by an aggressive Republican Party, particularly the radicalized Supreme Court. And if you want to find a vigorous Democratic response, you have to venture out of the capital. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The White House might find that unfair; their constant message is, “We’re doing everything we can!” That isn’t completely wrong, but it shows why Democratic voters are so frustrated with the Biden administration, and why more compelling things are happening at the state level.

Take California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed the latest in a series of gun restrictions passed by the legislature this year. The bill allows the state attorney general, local prosecutors, and any “person who has suffered harm” from gun violence to bring civil suits against manufacturers and sellers of guns if they can show the businesses violated California’s expansive state laws on how guns are made, marketed and sold.

Advertisement

The law was modeled in part on Texas’ S. B. 8, the “vigilante” abortion law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone get an abortion. When the Supreme Court allowed that blatantly unconstitutional (at the time) law to go into effect last September, liberals immediately asked whether they couldn’t do the same thing on guns.

California Democrats stepped up and did it.

Will the Supreme Court strike this new gun law down? “They’re going to have a hell of a time taking this law and not applying their same principal point of view that they applied on the Texas abortion law,” Newsom said. “We’re going to use that door they opened … to get these guns off the street.”

That of course assumes that the court’s conservatives are intellectually consistent, applying legal principles evenhandedly whether they produce their preferred policy outcomes or not. And who believes that’ll happen?

Advertisement

But here’s what matters: Even if they know these laws could be struck down, Newsom and California Democrats decided it was worth doing anyway. They got a short-term policy victory that might be sustainable, and they’ve shown the people who elected them that they aren’t going to hesitate to act on goals those voters find important.

Democrats in New York did something similar: After their long-standing gun regulation was struck down by the Supreme Court, they passed a comprehensive new law restricting concealed carry. They didn’t say “Why bother, because this might get struck down too.” They moved ahead.

The same thing is happening on abortion: Governors and legislators in blue states are trying to be creative and aggressive in guaranteeing reproductive rights, because it’s the right thing to do and it’s politically smart.

Advertisement

Contrast that with the White House response to the Dobbs ruling overturning Roe. President Biden and his advisers seemed caught by surprise, though everyone saw this coming from the moment Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed, and especially since the S. B. 8 decision last year. As The Post reports, White House officials have “been reluctant to put forward policy proposals that are likely to be struck down in court.”

You can call that realism. Or you can call it defeatism.

Meanwhile, Biden’s communication director took the opportunity to insult the people who have spent years working to protect abortion rights, saying Biden wouldn’t try to “satisfy some activists who have been consistently out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party.” Instead, she said, he’ll seek to “assemble a broad-based coalition to defend a woman’s right to choose.”

Advertisement

It isn’t hard to see why that enraged liberals.

Part of the problem is that this White House is extremely focused on process, always seeming to start by asking what their available options are within the legal and procedural systems as they exist. They might say that’s the nature of governing: to get things done you have to understand and navigate that system.

But that process-oriented approach can also become a straitjacket, not only limiting your options but pushing you toward a politically enervating incrementalism.

No one would deny that a governor such as Newsom has a level of freedom Biden doesn’t have. Democrats have a supermajority in both houses of the California legislature. There’s no filibuster. Newsom doesn’t have to kowtow to one or two obstinate legislators in his own party, or search for support among 10 conservative Republican senators. Which is what Biden had to do on guns.

Advertisement

As Newsom and other governors know, there are times when ambitious gestures are useful as part of your strategy — not all of the strategy, but a part of it. Politics isn’t separate from policy, they work together: Today’s good politics can make tomorrow’s electoral victories more likely, and those in turn will make it easier to enact the policies you want.

Even within the constraints that bind him, there’s room for Biden to get more aggressive. He just has to overcome his natural impulses and do it.

GiftOutline Gift Article