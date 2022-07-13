The interrupted efforts to increase passenger rail in the United States show just how far behind the times train transportation is in our country: We don’t even have the tracks. Amtrak has to borrow rail lines from freight train companies.

So as we wait for an expected summer resolution to the meditation between Amtrak, which has proposed new rail service funded by recent federal efforts, and freight rail, which owns most of the railroad tracks in the United States, I hope more of the public will realize how our rail service is sorely lacking.

I think of my home state of North Carolina as an example. There are few passenger-rail routes that leave even our largest city of Charlotte, and the service to Atlanta, another regional economic hub, regularly leaves after midnight. Passenger rail, as it stands, simply isn’t practical for most people. Growing up in the western North Carolina foothills, I was intrigued by the abandoned passenger-rail station in my hometown of Hickory and dearly wanted to use it as it was intended. Add the nearby family-friendly Tweetsie Railroad, which romanticized railroads for children of all ages, and I have always loved the idea of regular train travel.